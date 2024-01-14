NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 14

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Fanduel's main slate for Sunday excludes the earlier games, leaving us with a four-game offering to sort through. On small slates like these, single-entry contests and cash games should be your focus, as tie scores will often limit profit in large-field GPPs. The first game tips off at 6:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Highest Totals: SAC/MIL (248), PHX/POR (232)

Back-to Back games: MIL

INJURIES

MIN Anthony Edwards (knee( - QUESTIONABLE

The Timberwolves face a red-hot Clippers team at home, so Edwards' presence is sorely needed. Keep an eye on his status later in the day and think about Jordan McLaughlin ($4,000) as a pivot if he's out. The rest of the starting lineup would also see a slight boost in production.

MIA Jimmy Butler (foot) - OUT

MIA Tyler Herro (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Kevin Love (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

The CHA/MIA game is where you'll find a lot of value, as there are many injuries on both sides of the ball. If Herro misses, Duncan Robinson ($5,300) would start again, and Haywood Highsmith($4,800) may start again in Butler's place. Jaime Jaquez ($6,300) has gotten a bit too expensive as a Butler pivot, but Nikola Jovic ($5,000) has continued to produce and could be useful if Love is out.

Although Charlotte has a lot of injuries, the team's playmakers have not projected especially well for this slate. We've identified one player who you'll find below.

ELITE PLAYERS

At first glance, three tandems stand out as must-haves at the top of the player pool. Domantas Sabonis ($10,100) and De'Aaron Fox ($8,300) represent one of them, as both players are undervalued relative to their respective salaries. They represent an $18,400 investment, but you might get more production at a $!7,300 cost with a stack of Kawhi Leonard ($8,900) and Paul George ($8,400). Most of my lineups contain one of these Clippers, but a stack is certainly not out of the question. Finally, Kevin Durant ($9,800) and Devin Booker ($9,500) are the most expensive duo of the three, but both players hung huge numbers on Portland in their last matchup and are facing the weakest opponent of the group.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

POR Guards (various) vs. PHX

Shaedon Sharpe (thigh) will miss another game Sunday, opening up production opportunities for several backcourt players. Anfernee Simons ($7,500) is the most expensive of the group, but increased output from Malcolm Brogdon ($5,900) and Scoot Henderson ($6,000) is highly likely. Although they face a tough Phoenix defense, expect adequate production from all three, with Brogdon providing the most upside at his lower salary.

Miles Bridges, CHA ($7,800) @ MIA

It may take some time for LaMelo Ball ($9,400) to dial in, and I can't buy into his salary just yet, but it cuts Terry Rozier's potential somewhat. With several players banged up, Bridges has a shot to be the most productive player Sunday. The Heat are equally banged up, and aside from Bam Adebayo, the defense won't be much to speak of, especially if Herro is out.

Bradley Beal, PHX ($7,500) vs. POR

With eight three-pointers in his last game, you could say that Beal is starting to feel it. If Beal can keep things going, the Suns will be increasingly hard to beat with less pressure on Devin Booker Although the Portland guards will excel on offense as well, Beal is lethal when dialed in, and one more problem for Portland to deal with.

Jusuf Nurkic, PHX ($6,600) @ POR

Deandre Ayton (knee) will be motivated to give it a shot against his former team, and the dual revenge scenario would favor Nurkic if Ayton decides to test his knee. He should have similar success against Duop Reath, who would draw the start again if Ayton is out. If you opted for Sabonis, he is a simple slide to PF.

Keegan Murray, SAC ($6,800) @ MIL

The two teams have yet to meet, and while I have confidence in Sabonis and Fox, I wouldn't count out Murray either at this price. The Bucks are surprisingly average against Murray's position, and I would not hesitate to give him a shot if I opt for one of the other elite stacks mentioned above. I don't want a Sacramento triple stack here.

Jaden McDaniels, MIN ($4,600) vs. LAC

McDaniels is largely contingent on a potential Edwards absence, but he could still have value even if Edwards plays. The T-Wolves are tough to guard, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert holding court while Edwards compiles his highlight reel. The Suns could lose him on defense and provide some open looks for the role player.

Also consider: Malik Beasley, MIL ($4,500) vs. SAC

