NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 3

FanDuel's Sunday slate consists of only two games, with the first game tipping off at 7:00 EST. Let's dive in.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Small slates like this make GPPs a less appealing option due to the number of tie scores you'll encounter. Using a cash game approach is usually the best way to stay out of the red and maximize profit. The number of roster spots will require deep dives into the second and third units of teams, but that also means we can spend more with elite players.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

ATL De'Andre Hunter (knee) - OUT

ATL Dyson Daniels (hip) QUESTIONABLE

Hunter is set to miss his fifth straight game. Zaccharie Risacher ($4,800) experienced a massive regression in his last game against the Kings, though he's cheap enough to consider in a starting role. And I wouldn't consider him if Daniels returns.

ORL Wendell Carter (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

ORL Paolo Banchero (oblique) - OUT

ORL Goga Bitadze (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Moritz Wagner ($5,200) is a wise pivot if Carter can't go. The lineup would slide over to include Anthony Black in the first unit, but that's a dangerous play.

ELITE PLAYERS

Luka Doncic ($11,200) is our only player above 10k on Sunday. I certainly can't fault anyone for playing him, though Trae Young ($9,800) will be my universal elite on the slate. Even at this salary, he's a little too undervalued relative to potential production. You could spend up and take both players, but you'll have to make sacrifices elsewhere. Brandon Ingram ($8,000) is my favorite play in the 8k range, and the small player pool also makes a stack with Zion Williamson ($9,000) appealing.

Also consider: Jalen Johnson, ATL ($8,200) @ NOP, Kyrie Irving, DAL ($8,500) vs. ORL

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Franz Wagner, ORL ($7,500) @ DAL

Wagner will be under intense pressure to contribute, especially if Wendell Carter is sidelined. We saw some improvement in his line during Carter's first absence, but he'll need a high shot volume to make this selection count.

P.J. Washington, DAL ($6,200) vs. ORL

Washington has enjoyed a great start to the season, and at this point there's little negative correlation between him and other Dallas frontcourt options. And I don't mind him if Orlando's injury report stays the same.

Jose Alvarado, NOP ($6,100) va. ATL

I think FanDuel pushed Alvarado's salary a little too high, yet he's invaluable to the Pelicans while CJ McCollum (thigh) is unavailable having posted two straight 30-plus DKFP performances and will line up with this salary if he can repeat that.

Yves Missi, NOP ($4,500) vs. ATL

The team is dissatisfied with Daniel Theis's production, making Missi an interesting selection after he logged 10 rebounds in 26 minutes against the Pacers. Even if Theis returns to the starting lineup, Missi is still worth a look - especially if you spend up at the top.

Javonte Green, NOP ($4,000) vs. ATL

If you don't like Missi, Green is also someone worth considering given all the wing players absent from the squad. He would only need 20 DKFP to hit 5x value, and he went well past that number on Wednesday against the Warriors.

