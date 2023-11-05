NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 4

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's main slate on Sunday excludes the earlier matchups and focuses on a three-game set beginning at 6:00 p.m. EST, which is ideal for those pursuing NFL DFS action earlier in the day.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Our team exposure is evenly split, which isn't uncommon when the slate is this small. As usual, I recommend leaning toward cash games in these situations as tie scores tend to dilute value in GPPs.

INJURIES

CHA Terry Rozier (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

Rozier had to go to the locker room on Saturday and didn't return. Considering the quick turnaround, he may not be able to play. The Hornets are a bit thin at this position, and there isn't a clear pivot who will benefit in the spot if Rozier misses out.

POR Scoot Henderson (ankle) - OUT

Malcolm Brogdon ($7,700) is the clear pivot here, but you can also expect a lot of volume from the undervalued Shaedon Sharpe ($7,100).

GSW Klay Thompson (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

If Thompson can't go, the Warriors will probably convert the backcourt into a combo of Stephen Curry and Chris Paul ($6,900), with the latter getting the most significant boost.

ELITE PLAYERS

Due to the size of the slate, we will consider players at 8k or above in the elite category.

It's hard to ignore Luka Doncic ($12,100), who takes on the Hornets with a projected total of 236. Even at this inflated salary, he's projected to get close to 5x value, but the rest of your roster will take a hit by choosing this route. I am inclined to slide down and take Jaren Jackson ($8,700) as my premium selection as he finally registered a double-double and is coming on strong despite Memphis's abysmal record.

If Kyrie Irving ($8,900) plays as expected, he's a solid option below 9k, and LaMelo Ball ($8,400) should be in for a high total in the same game.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Jerami Grant, POR ($6,600) vs. MEM

Grant is facing the Grizzlies again after producing 40.1 FDFP against them on Friday, marking his best scoring total of the season. I see no reason why he can't come close to repeating this feat, and he only needs 35 FDFP or more to be worth his salary.

Mark Williams, CHA ($6,100) @ DAL

I think we may be locked into picking Williams, Xavier Tillman ($5,600) or Dereck Lively ($5,800) in the center position, and I'm keen to lean toward Williams because I'm not yet sure we can trust the rookie's nightly output yet. I think Lively will be a chalky add as the season progresses, but at this point I feel more comfortable with Williams as he posted a season-high 27 points in his last outing. Tillman runs a close second, though I don't want to overload on Memphis.

Caris LeVert, CLE ($6,200) vs. GSW

We desperately need some dual eligibility in this range, and LeVert fits the bill. The Warriors could be compromised if Klay Thompson is out, and I would love to see LeVert line up opposite Curry, who could have trouble keeping the swing man in check.

Also consider: P.J. Washington, CHA ($6,000) @ DAL

VALUE PLAYS

Ziaire Williams, MEM ($4,600) @ POR

Williams logged 28.7 FDFP against Portland in the front end of this head-to-head, and that's a value-crushing total at this salary. We might as well grab value from Williams while we can because the imminent return of Ja Morant will shake up the lineup and affect his production.

Andrew Wiggins, GSW ($5,000) @ CLE

Wiggins' numbers have been inconsistent, but his salary is too low to ignore especially when considering Thompson's potential absence. I'd be inclined to roster him regardless of Klay's status, as his dual eligibility allows max flexibility. We are thin at SF and PF, and we need two in each spot. I would likely take Grant or Desmond Bane ($8,800) as the top grab at SF, and Wiggins would be a great way to offset at that spot.

Max Strus, CLE ($5,100) vs. GSW

Strus was a very streaky scorer during his tenure in Miami, but a reliable floor is beginning to develop in an everyday starting role. I would lean more toward him as the budget selection at SG, though he could also work as an alternate to Wiggins at SF. I was a bit bearish about Donovan Mitchell tonight and not endorsing him may be a mistake, but I have an hunch Cleveland's role players will reap the best value.

