NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 26

After the first big slate of the young season Wednesday, we're back down to a two-game ledger Thursday night. There are still some noteworthy headliners despite the fact there are only four teams in action, including Giannis Antetokounmpo's season debut and a Suns-Lakers nightcap that has a chance to feature Bradley Beal's Phoenix debut.

Slate Overview

The Bucks, which are fully healthy to open the campaign, are unsurprisingly a solid home favorite against the 76ers, who will be without James Harden. The game does have a solid 225.5-point projected total on FanDuel Sportsbook, a higher figure than many of Philadelphia's games typically carry.

The Suns-Lakers battle originally had higher scoring expectations – the total was set at 230 points at one point Wednesday night – but the potential absences of both Bradley Beal (back) and Devin Booker (foot) have now pushed that figure down to 223.5.

There are big names on the injury report in both games, which could ultimately lead to some line movement closer to tip-off.

Injury Situations to Monitor

James Harden, PHI (personal): OUT

Harden was prepared to travel with the 76ers for the team's season-opening two-game road trip but has been asked to remain in Philadelphia. As a result, the remainder of the starting five should see significant bumps in usage, while Tyrese Maxey and Patrick Beverley should handle the majority of point-guard duties.

Devin Booker, PHO (foot): DOUBTFUL

With Booker now likely absent due to soreness, Eric Gordon could slide into the starting five. All healthy first-unit members should see a significant bump in usage with Bradley Beal (back) also expected to sit out.

Bradley Beal, PHO (back): DOUBTFUL

If Beal sits out a second straight game to open his Suns tenure, as now appears likely, Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin will potentially handle the majority of minutes at point guard, and each could see big bumps in usage under such a scenario with Booker also likely to be out.

Other notable injuries:

Jarred Vanderbilt, LAL (heel): OUT

Damion Lee, PHO (knee): OUT

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries that are likely to play on Thursday's slate – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000), Joel Embiid ($11,200), Anthony Davis ($10,300) and LeBron James ($10,000).

Antetokounmpo got some contractual stability by signing a lucrative extension before the season, and he averaged 53.5 FD points per game a year ago. He also produced tallies of 54.6 and 66.8 FD points in his last two meetings with Philadelphia during the 2022-23 campaign.

Embiid averaged 54.9 FD points per contest a year ago and scored between 28 and 32 points with a pair of double-doubles in three of his four games against the Bucks last season. He'll also be taking the floor without Harden, a scenario in which he boasted a 34.9 percent usage rate last season.

Davis opened the season with 36.6 FD points over 34 minutes against the Nuggets on Tuesday, and he notably racked up a season-high 89.2 FD points against the Suns last Nov. 22.

James, like Davis, had a quieter game than usual in a tough matchup against the Suns on Opening Night, posting 41.1 FD points over 29 minutes. However, he naturally has the upside to over-deliver on his salary, especially against a short-handed Suns squad.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Kevin Durant, PHO ($9,800)

Durant had a modest start to the season against the Warriors, but with both Beal and Booker expected to be out, KD could have the highest roster rate on the slate.

Damian Lillard, MIL ($9,500)

There should be plenty of intrigue surrounding Lillard as he makes his Bucks debut, and considering he delivered over a 5x return on his current salary in 33 of 58 games last season with Portland, he should be very popular Thursday.

Jusuf Nurkic, PHO ($7,900)

Nurkic got his Suns career off to an impressive start with 37.3 FD points across 28 minutes Tuesday against the Warriors, and he could be extremely popular with Beal and Booker both expected to be sidelined.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($7,700)

Maxey could see a boost in ball-handling responsibilities with Harden not playing, and his salary should help make the third-year guard a highly-rostered option, especially as he comes off a career-best season.

Key Values

Taurean Prince, LAL vs. PHO ($5,400)

Jarred Vanderbilt has already been ruled out for Thursday's game due to a heel injury, which should set Prince up for another run as the starting power forward. The veteran was a hit in that role Tuesday against the Nuggets, recording 18 points, three rebounds and an assist on his way to 25.1 FD points. Prince drained an impressive four of six attempts from three-point range, and Thursday he'll face an under-manned Suns squad that could facilitate another strong return.

Josh Okogie, PHO at LAL ($5,000)

Okogie is another very reasonably salaried Suns player who should be in position to deliver a strong return on investment. The veteran wing started at small forward Tuesday against the Warriors and delivered 25.5 FD points on the strength of 17 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting a crisp 7-for-9 from the field. With both Beal and Booker sidelined Thursday, Okogie could see his shot attempts climb into the teens, which will give him a chance to come through again as a productive value play despite a $700 bump in salary from Tuesday's opener.

Eric Gordon, PHO at LAL ($4,700)

Gordon is in line to draw a start at shooting guard or play very elevated minutes off the bench Thursday against the Lakers due to Booker's expected absence. The veteran turned in a solid performance on the second unit against the Warriors on Tuesday, producing 21.3 FD points despite struggling from the field (4-16 FG). The Lakers were lit up by another veteran with plenty of long-distance prowess in the Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on Opening Night, as he delivered 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting. Gordon has upside that far outpaces his current salary – he scored over 26 FD points on 18 occasions last season with the Rockets – and he should have plenty of opportunities Thursday due to the patchwork nature of Phoenix's roster.

