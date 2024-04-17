NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 17

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The Play-In Tournament for the Eastern Conference is on tap for Wednesday following the Lakers' clinch of the eighth seed in the Western Conference. The winner of the MIA/PHI game will clinch the eighth seed in the East, leaving the other three teams with additional work to do. Players begin to lock with the first game beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

As we look at initial strategy, expect to pay a premium at center to keep pace with the field. The spreads are narrow for both teams, but the Heat are outmatched. My exposure will be lowest with Miami.

INJURIES

MIA Terry Rozier (neck) - OUT

MIA Duncan Robinson (back) - PROBABLE

The Heat have played Caleb Martin in the backcourt over the past week, but that should change with Robinson's return. Tyler Herro ($7,700) will be the best option in the backcourt, however.

CHI Ayo Dosunmu (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

CHI Andre Drummond (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Dosunmu is on the right side of questionable, and the three-game absence has dropped his salary down to $6,200. If he can't make it, Javonte Green ($5,600) would emerge as a safer option.

ELITE PLAYERS

Joel Embiid ($11,900) is the only player above 10k in the player pool, and while he could be the highest producer among the eight options available at center, I don't view him as a must-start. Bam Adebayo ($8,700) and Nikola Vucevic ($8,500) will probably earn more exposure for me at the position, but I'm limiting my endorsements at center to these three players.

The guards above $8k are going to be a high priority. Dejounte Murray's ($8,200) lower salary and pop potential give him a higher grade than Trae Young, and Tyrese Maxey ($9,100) may very well be the first elite I select when building lineups. The shooting forward position is also thin, so slotting DeMar DeRozan ($9,200) at the outset isn't a bad play.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Kelly Oubre, PHI ($6,500) vs. MIA

I like Oubre more than Tobias Harris, as Oubre will have more off-the-ball opportunities as long as Joel Embiid is back in the lineup. We'll also be able to use Oubre at SG and SF, which is a huge bonus.

Alex Caruso, CHI ($6,400) vs. ATL

Dosunmu's potential return makes Caruso a bit of a risk, but there's a strong possibility that the team will use a set of Coby White, Dosunmu, DeRozan and Vucevic often enough for the veteran guard to make an impact. He's usable in four slots and is an interesting GPP pivot near the median salary point.

De'Andre Hunter, ATL ($5,300) @ CHI

Hunter has a significant height advantage over Chicago's available options at the wing, and his low salary makes him a very compelling option for Wednesday. Bogdan Bogdanovic ($6,700) is also a decent call. Of the four teams, I'm most comfortable with stacking Atlanta with as many as four players.

Nikola Jovic, MIA ($4,100) @ PHI

We need a budget pick or two to offset our spending spree, and Jokic is a bargain with an excellent chance to meet value. Shot volume will be an occasional concern, and while Kevin Love ($4,800) might eat into his minutes, Jovic's floor has been consistent enough to take a risk.

