NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 24

Wednesday's six-game slate begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, and we've got you covered with an array of endorsements for FanDuel's contests.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Highest Totals: PHX/DAL (240.5), CLE/MIL (235.5)

Back-to-back games: POR

INJURIES

DAL Luka Doncic (back) - QUESTIONABLE

DAL Kyrie Irving (thumb) - QUESTIONABLE

Doncic may be able to fight through this injury, but keep Tim Hardaway ($6,400) in mind as a pivot if the All-Star misses. Irving's injury may be a bit more serious, so consider Jaden Hardy ($5,200) as well.

HOU Jalen Green (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

If Green misses, Amen Thompson ($6,600) comes to mind, but I think the rookie's salary is a little too high. Dillon Brooks ($5,500) carries more variance but is substantially cheaper.

MIN Mike Conley (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($4,900) and Shake Milton ($3,800) saw increased playing time with Conley sidelined due to a hamstring injury Monday.

DET Cade Cunningham (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Cunningham was initially probable for Wednesday's matchup before being downgraded to questionable. If he's cleared to play, it's possible he faces a minutes restriction.

ELITE PLAYERS

Terry Rozier's trade to Miami should drive LaMelo Ball's ($9,800) usage up against Detroit, making him the first elite off the board for Wednesday's contests. Potential absences from Doncic and Irving also bring Kevin Durant ($10,000) and Devin Booker ($9,700) into an exploitable position against Dallas.

The upper echelon includes some big men who could have a big impact, most notably Bam Adebayo ($8,900), who should excel against Memphis' interior. Alperen Sengun ($9,400) carries a higher salary, but the matchup against Portland matches his skill set.

I'm also a fan of Minnesota playmakers against Washington, as Anthony Edwards ($8,800) and Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,700) have lit up the boards lately. We correctly identified Towns as a target in my last article, and he paid off huge dividends.

Also consider: Jarrett Allen, CLE ($8,500) @ MIL, Miles Bridges, CHA ($8,000) @ DET

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

The six-game slate feels like an ideal stars-and-scrubs opportunity, so most of our selections in this section will fall below 6k.

Tyler Herro, MIA ($7,400) @ MEM

It's too early to sound the warning bell for Herro, but Terry Rozier's arrival is bound to have some kind of effect on his future production. Wednesday will be the last night I will consider him. A wait-and-see approach will be necessary to see how the rotation settles, but this is a soft spot for the Heat and an opportunity for Herro to let the team know that he isn't willing to take a dip in minutes.

Jabari Walker, POR ($5,800) @ HOU

Walker is playing well enough to consider amid five consecutive starts for the Trail Blazers. As long as Shaedon Sharpe remains sidelined, we should take advantage of his salary below the FanDuel median.

Luke Kennard, MEM ($5,700) @ MIA

Some may have balked at my selection of Kennard earlier in the week, but those who listened received one of his best nights of the season. It's apparent that the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies will continue to rely on Kennard for production, and I'm comfortable with firing him up as long as he stays below 6k.

Sam Merrill, CLE ($5,600) @ MIL

After toiling on the bench with two other teams, Cleveland is getting rewarded for taking a shot on Merrill, who is finally showing the kind of sharpshooting skills he exhibited during his college days at Utah State. He's throwing up threes with abandon, and if he can find enough room against the Bucks, he should be able to provide a much-needed spark with the second unit.

GG Jackson, MEM ($5,000) @ MIA

Although Jackson is coming off the bench, he's a deep-dive salary saver who could help us clear the salary cap after spending high at the outset. I wouldn't stack him with Kennard since Jackson is one of his replacements in the second unit, but we've seen some explosive evenings from the South Carolina product, and his salary is compelling.

Also consider: Jusuf Nurkic, PHX ($6,900) @ DAL, Bradley Beal, PHX ($7,100) @ DAL

