NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 30

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We've got a massive slate on tap for Wednesday. We have 11 games to dive into, and there will be no shortage of high-value DFS targets to choose from among the 22 teams in action.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

A cursory look gives the pace award to the WAS/ATL game, and we responded by endorsing one of the best options available in the contest. Philly and Detroit are on the low-end pace-wise, but we identified a great revenge spot for one player in particular. The least favorable DFS slot falls to the MIA/NYK game. The Knicks should have no problem with Miami, and the syrupy-slow pace of this game is not what we're looking for.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

TOR Scottie Barnes (eye) - OUT

TOR Kelly Olynyk (back) - OUT

Barnes' absence is a huge blow for the Raptors, but they'll have RJ Barrett ($7,400) available. Barrett scored 20 points in 29 minutes during his season debut against Denver on Monday. To address the Barnes issue, Toronto will probably depend on Ochai Agbaji ($5,000) the most, and I'm a fan of his salary. Chris Boucher ($4,500) should also be considered here.

MEM Ja Morant (thigh) - QUESTIONABLE

MEM Zach Edey (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Morant and Edey are the most notable players on the Memphis injury report, but there's a whole slew of players that are still a week away from returning. Both of these guys have a shot at seeing the court, but I'd give a boost to Jaren Jackson ($7,800) if either player is out.

WAS Kyle Kuzma (groin) - OUT

Kuzma's absence hurts Washington's stock, but Carlton Carrington ($4,300) is a borderline add worth considering.

GSW Stephen Curry (ankle) - OUT

GSW Andrew Wiggins (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Golden State's report is identical to yesterday's, and we'll see what they decide to do on the tail end of a back-to-back. Buddy Hield ($6,000) and Brandin Podziemski ($5,700) are first up in this scenario.

IND Myles Turner (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Although Isaiah Jackson would start for Turner, I'd give the nod to Pascal Siakam ($7,700) as the primary beneficiary here.

LAL D'Angelo Russell (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Russell picked up this injury during Monday's game and could miss Wednesday's contest. Max Christie ($3,700) and Gabe Vincent ($3,600) are budget fliers to consider if he is out.

ELITE PLAYERS

Four players top the docket with salaries above 10k, and after scanning the matchups, Jayson Tatum ($10,100) looks like the best option of the group. I actually prefer Trae Young ($9,800) over all of them due to his slightly lower salary and early results. He also has a plum matchup against the Wizards. If you want to run elite at point guard, add Tyrese Maxey ($9,300) as the other point guard, who's had an explosive start and faces a shaky Detroit squad.

Zion Williamson ($8,800) is on a back-to-back, but his salary is a little low if he logs a full game in the rematch against Golden State. I also think Jaylen Brown's ($8,400) salary is a little low, and we've already mentioned the good matchup he shares with Tatum.

Also consider: James Harden, LAC ($9,200) vs. POR

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Ivica Zubac, LAC ($7,200) vs. POR

Zubac's increased workload isn't a secret any longer, and FanDuel has responded with a slightly higher salary. I still like his spot, and I'll continue to make Zubac a preferred option until Kawhi Leonard (returns). We won't see him anytime soon, and while Zubac's salary will continue to rise, we can grab him now while he's still relatively inexpensive.

Miles Bridges, CHA ($6,800) vs. TOR

Bridges has hovered right around 5x value at this salary, and Scottie Barnes' absence should provide a golden opportunity for him to take control. I think he's one of the top endorsements for this slate given the scenario, and he will get high exposure from me tonight.

Josh Giddey, CHI ($6,600) vs ORL

Giddey was off the mark against his old team but responded with a huge 43.6-FDFP performance against Memphis. With Lonzo Ball (wrist) out, Giddey should play close to 30 minutes.

Tobias Harris, DET ($6,000) @ PHI

Harris' numbers have been only so-so, but this matchup has 'revenge game' written all over it. Harris should be pumped up to play in his old stomping grounds, and his intimate knowledge of his opponent's tendencies should help him. Granted, they will know his tricks as well, but he's a worthwhile risk at this low salary.

Also consider: Mikal Bridges, NYK ($6,500) @ MIA

VALUE PLAYS

The injury resort is always a good source of value, so refer back to that section for some budget options. Below are some additional targets below the usual 6k threshold.

Cameron Johnson, BKN ($5,600) @ MEM

Johnson finally picked things up against Denver, but he is going on the road in a back-to-back. While that scenario should have little effect this early in the season, he does cany some risk. The Grizzlies could be running without Zach Edey, and he'll be hampered with an injury if he plays. Morant could be out too, which makes Memphis vulnerable.

Norman Powell, LAC ($5,600) vs. POR

Powell's dual eligibility gives us four potential spots for him, and although his numbers have fallen a little short of where they should be given his starting role, he has a great shot to produce at home against the Trail Blazers. LA is still searching for its first win in its brand new arena, and that streak should end tonight.

Derrick Jones, LAC ($4,400) @ POR

The Clippers will continue to rely on role players to cover for Leonard, and Jones seems to be picking things up after beginning the season on the injury report. He carries some risk, but the $4,400 salary is very appealing when you consider his potential for an upward trend.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.