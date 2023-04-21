NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 21

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA playoffs continue Friday with three games on the schedule. All three series will be shifting to a different venue, which should make things even more interesting. Let's dig into some players to consider targeting on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Anthony Edwards, MIN vs. DEN ($36): Edwards tried to carry the Timberwolves to a win in Game 2, but the team ultimately fell short. He poured in 41 points over 42 minutes, which left him with 63.4 Yahoo points. Even when Edwards only received 28 minutes in the opener due to the lopsided score, he still managed 35.9 Y!. With the home crowd, he offers a good opportunity to explode offensively.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, ATL vs. BOS ($17): After shooting just 3-for-10 from the field in Game 1, Bogdanovic bounced back to go 7-for-11 while registered 31.4 Yahoo points. He's logged at least 28 minutes in both games while filling a top bench role for the Hawks. Given Bogdanovic's secure playing time, he's a viable value option in tournament play.

Guard to Avoid

Immanuel Quickley, NY vs. CLE ($24): In what should come as little surprise, Knicks' coach Tom Thibodeau is riding several of his starters in this series. After averaging 29 minutes per game during the regular season, Quickley hasn't seen more than 24 in either of the first two games, which led to 6.6 and 19.7 Yahoo points. That makes him too risky at this salary.

FORWARDS

Jaylen Brown, BOS at ATL ($36): By his standards, Brown was quiet in Game 2. He shot 7-for-14 from the field while only posting 18 points over 36 minutes. However, he still contributed enough across the board to produce 35.6 Yahoo points. In what could be a closer game with the Hawks at home, look for Brown to be more offensively aggressive.

Josh Hart, NY vs. CLE ($19): There was concern Hart wouldn't be available in Game 2 because of his ankle injury. He was able to take the floor and registered five points and four rebounds across 27 minutes. It was a far cry from Hart's Game 1 performance where he scored 33.0 Yahoo points over 33 minutes. With added time off to heal and the series shifting to New York, he could bounce back Friday.

Forward to Avoid

RJ Barrett, NY vs. CLE ($20): This is a tough series for Barrett, who mostly relies on his scoring contributions to provide value. During the regular season, the Cavs carried the league's best defensive rating. Through the first two games of this series, Barrett has been held to 6-for-25 shooting from the field. Even with the limited options on a slate with only three games, it's tough to justify taking a chance on him.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN at MIN ($54): Jokic had another stellar stat line in Game 2 by providing 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in 37 minutes. It was a closer battle than the opener when he fouled out and the Nuggets still won by 29. With the expectation Minnesota will put up a good fight at home to avoid an 0-3 deficit, Jokic carries a tremendously high floor.

Jarrett Allen, CLE at NY ($25): After logging 43 minutes in Game 1, Allen was only required for 35 minutes in Cleveland's decisive win on Tuesday. And in those two outings, he produced 35.8 and 42.5 Yahoo points. While Allen doesn't carry nearly the same upside as Jokic, he also list a significantly lower salary. Combine that with a high floor and he's a great option for those who want to fade Jokic.

Center to Avoid

Clint Capela, ATL vs. BOS ($22): The Hawks haven't turned to Capela much in this series. He's starting, but only played 27 minutes in Game 1, followed by 22 minutes on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Onyeka Okongwu received 19 and 24 minutes. The two should continue to limit each other's playing time, which makes Capela someone to avoid.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.