NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 2

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA closes out the work week with 11 games on the schedule Friday. Among the exciting matchups is a battle between the Heat and Celtics, who just played each other Tuesday. The Celtics won that battle with Jayson Tatum dropping 49 points. Two of the biggest names will face each other when Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks host LeBron James and the Lakers. Nikola Jokic will also be in action when the Nuggets travel to play the Hawks. Let's highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Devin Booker, PHO vs. HOU ($44): Booker couldn't have looked any better in his last outing with 51 points against the Bulls. He shot 20-for-25 from the field and didn't even play in the fourth quarter because the Suns had built up such a big lead. With averages of 33.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists over his last seven games, Booker could dominate a Rockets team that comes in with the league's third-worst defensive rating.

T.J. McConnell, IND at UTA ($13): Tyrese Haliburton (groin) is listed as questionable. If he can't go, McConnell could step into the starting five or at least log significant minutes. That would make him one of the best value plays on the slate. Even if Haliburton plays, McConnell has managed at least 30.1 Yahoo points in two of the last three games. The Jazz also have the sixth-worth defensive rating, so this is a matchup where he could do well.

Guard to Avoid

Russell Westbrook, LAL at MIL ($26): The move to the second unit hasn't helped Westbrook's fantasy value. Over the last four games, he's scored 25.4 Yahoo points or fewer three times. Facing a Bucks team with the NBA's best defensive rating likely won't help his cause.

FORWARDS

Zion Williamson, NO at SA ($40): The Pelicans are expected to receive some reinforcements for this game with CJ McCollum (conditioning) listed as probable. However, they'll be without Brandon Ingram (toe) and Herbert Jones (ankle). That should mean plenty of shot attempts for Williamson in a matchup between two teams ranked inside the top-11 in pace of play.

AJ Griffin, ATL vs. DEN ($10): The Hawks have lost two starters with John Collins (ankle) expected to miss at least two weeks and De'Andre Hunter (hip) projected out one week. That should leave added playing time for Griffin, who's showed promise when given an extended run. Across three games where he's logged at least 30 minutes, he's provided 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

Forward to Avoid

Bol Bol, ORL at CLE ($25): Bol's production has been all over the map of late with at least 41.2 Yahoo points three times in the last six outings. However, he didn't post more than 23.3 in any of the other three games during that stretch. The Cavs boasts the second-best defensive rating, so this could end up being one of Bol's more disappointing stat lines.

CENTERS

Pascal Siakam, TOR at BKN ($41): The Nets don't offer much size up front, making them an ideal matchup for Siakam. When he went up against them earlier this season, he recorded 37 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists across 37 minutes. It'll be difficult for Siakam to provide another triple-double, but this matchup still leaves him with a high floor.

Kelly Olynyk, UTA vs. IND ($21): Olynyk is one of the reasons why the Jazz have exceeded expectations. He's been locked in of late with at least 30.7 Yahoo points in five of the last six games. Olynyk is averaging 29 minutes for the season and the Pacers have played at the third-fastest pace, so he should have significant opportunities to provide value.

Center to Avoid

Nikola Vucevic, CHI at GS ($28): The Bulls are struggling. Facing the Warriors on the road isn't going to help matters. Although Vucevic has been racking up rebounds in bunches, his average of 15.6 points would be his lowest mark since 2016-17. His usage rate is down to 21.3 percent, which has contributed to him averaging a modest 34.9 Yahoo points per game. Vucevic's salary doesn't come at much of a discount, so his limited scoring upside might make him someone to avoid.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.