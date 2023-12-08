NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 8

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Get ready for a wild Friday in the NBA with 13 games on the schedule, leaving us with plenty of options to ponder on Yahoo. Let's highlight some of the top players to target across the salary scale, as well as a few players to consider avoiding.

GUARDS

Tyrese Maxey, PHI vs. ATL ($42): The Hawks are one of the best teams to attack in DFS as they've played at the third-fastest pace in the league and carry the fifth-worst defensive rating. It's a dream matchup for Maxey, who has a career-high 26.4 percent usage rate. He also comes into this matchup hot as he's posted at least 40.7 Yahoo points in six of his last seven games.

Coby White, CHI at SA ($21): The Bulls are going to be without Zach LaVine (foot) for at least the next three weeks. With him out the last three outings, White scored at least 37.3 Yahoo points. Combine an expanded role with a matchup against a Spurs team that has played at the fourth-fastest pace in the league and he offers the potential to provide another valuable stat line.

Guard to Avoid

Reggie Jackson, DEN vs. HOU ($20): Jackson has played very well when starting in place of the injured Jamal Murray. When Murray made his return Wednesday versus the Clippers, that resulted in Jackson only logging 19 minutes off the bench. Murray is once again expected to suit up on Friday, so don't expect Jackson to have a large enough role to justify his salary.

FORWARDS

Pascal Siakam, TOR at CHA ($35): The Hornets list the league's worst defensive rating. LaMelo Ball (ankle) is out and Mark Williams (back) is listed as questionable after sitting out Wednesday against the Bulls. If he can't go, Charlotte would have a massive void in the middle. Even if Ball can play, this is a great matchup for Siakam. He continues to stuff the stat sheet in different areas as he averages 20.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Jabari Walker, POR vs. DAL ($12): The Trail Blazers are another team dealing with significant injuries. Jerami Grant (concussion) has been ruled out and Deandre Ayton (knee) is doubtful. When they both sat Wednesday versus the Warriors, Walker registered 23.5 Yahoo points over 22 minutes. At the minimum salary, he's someone to at least consider in tournament play.

Forward to Avoid

Ausar Thompson, DET at ORL ($27): Thompson has looked excellent during his rookie campaign, but that hasn't stopped the struggling Pistons from removing him from the starting lineup. Coming off the bench, Thompson has logged 16 or fewer minutes in each of the last three games. That's not enough playing time to warrant including him on your rosters.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. HOU ($59): Jokic shot 9-for-32 from the field on Wednesday against the Clippers and still finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. His floor is as high as anyone at any position. Jokic has already faced the Rockets three times this season with at least 69.5 Yahoo points in each meeting. Another triple-double could be coming.

Orlando Robinson, MIA vs. CLE ($10): The Heat have already ruled out Bam Adebayo (hip) for Friday, which will be the third straight game where he'll be unavailable. Robinson started in place of Adebayo both of the last two and produced 25.5 and 46.4 Yahoo points, respectively. This isn't exactly a great matchup against a Cavs team that boasts a lot of size up front, but at the minimum salary, a starting spot still leaves Robinson as a viable tournament option.

Center to Avoid

Goga Bitadze, ORL vs. DET ($19): Bitadze has been starting with Wendell Carter Jr. (finger) sidelined. After initially playing well in that role, he's only averaged 5.8 points and 6.3 rebounds from his last 10 outings. Moritz Wagner has been doing well behind him, so the Magic don't have to push Bitadze for more minutes even with Carter out. For those bargain hunting at center, it makes more sense to take a chance on Robinson at his lower salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.