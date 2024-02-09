NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 9

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Friday brings a tricky six-game slate. Some players who were recently traded may not yet be available for their new teams, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates throughout the day. As we take that into consideration, here are some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Jamal Murray, DEN at SAC ($36): Murray has been on a hot streak with at least 41.41 Yahoo points in five of his last six games. The Kings represent a great matchup as they play at the 11th-fastest pace and rank inside the bottom-half in defensive rating. Expect Murray to continue providing a high floor.

Amen Thompson, HOU at TOR ($13): The Rockets are set to once again be without Fred VanVleet (thigh), who also sat out Tuesday's loss to the Pacers. Thompson started that game in his place and posted 43.6 Yahoo points across 34 minutes. With plenty of playing time and a versatile skillset, he once again offers the potential to be a great value.

Guard to Avoid

Jordan Poole, WAS at BOS ($19): Poole laid an egg against the Cavaliers on Wednesday as he failed to score a point across 25 minutes. That came on the heels of him only dropping four over 20. With Poole shooting just 40.4 percent from the field this season and the Celtics boasting the third-best defensive rating, it's difficult to envision him getting back on track Friday.

FORWARDS

Brandon Miller, CHA at MIL ($28): The Hornets stripped down their roster even further at the trade deadline by dealing away Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington. Miller has notched at least 31.3 Yahoo points in five of his last six outings and should remain in a prominent role versus a Bucks team that ranks fourth in pace.

Dillon Brooks, HOU at TOR ($13): Brooks also benefited from the absence of Fred VanVleet on Tuesday as he produced 23 points from 31 minutes. He also attempted 15 shots from the field, six of those from behind the arc. Brooks has been much more efficient this season as he's 45.8 percent from the field and 39.3 from deep. With the potential for more shot attempts again, he's another member of the Rockets who can provide value.

Forward to Avoid

Herbert Jones, NO at LAL ($20): Jones is having a quiet year where he's averaged 10.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists. His job is to play defense, and he does that well. For DFS purposes, his 15.1 percent usage rate makes him someone to avoid. Brooks is a much more appealing option and comes in at a significantly lower salary.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN at SAC ($59): It's not difficult to make an argument for deploying Jokic in DFS whenever the Nuggets are in action. He comes with a tremendously high floor given his averages of 26.3 points, 12.2 rebounds and 9.0 assists. While he hasn't faced the Kings yet this season, he averaged 30.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists over two meetings with them last year.

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL at PHI ($18): The Hawks didn't make any moves at the deadline as they held on to Dejounte Murray. They also didn't deal Clint Capela, which isn't exactly great news for Okongwu. But Capela is currently on the shelf with an adductor injury, which means Okongwu will continue to start in his absence. Over the last two games without Capela, he's posted 25.0 and 40.5 Yahoo points.

Center to Avoid

Brook Lopez, MIL vs. CHA ($25): This is the second of a back-to-back set for the Bucks. They had a tough matchup against the Timberwolves on Thursday, with the defensive powerhouse Rudy Gobert patrolling the paint. Friday is a much better matchup for Lopez, though Milwaukee could win this in a rout. If that scenario were to unfold, we might not see much of him in the second half.

