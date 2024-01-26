NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 26

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There are eight games in the NBA on Friday. Among the marquee matchups will be the Pelicans hosting the Thunder. Let's dive into some of the best options on Yahoo, as well as a few players to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Devin Booker, PHO at IND ($43): Booker is coming off a masterful performance against the Mavs where he scored 46 points on 23 shot attempts. And he also notched 52 against the Pelicans last week. The Pacers have played at the second-fastest pace and list the fourth-worst defensive rating, setting up Booker with the potential for another terrific stat line.

Dennis Schroder, TOR vs. LAC ($23): Immanuel Quickley (thigh) has already been ruled out, which should push Schroder back into the starting lineup. He's struggled coming off the bench, but has averaged 15.0 points and 6.7 assists as a starter this season.

Guard to Avoid

Cole Anthony, ORL at MEM ($21): It's been a quiet stretch for Anthony as he's posted no more than 23.7 Yahoo points from each of his last four games. He's also logged 22 minutes or fewer in all four, which can be attributed to the Magic having most of their players healthy. Schroder should carry a much larger role for the Raptors and comes in at a similar salary, so there's no need to take a chance on Anthony.

FORWARDS

Victor Wembanyama, SA vs. POR ($44): The Spurs are starting to ease back on their time restrictions for Wembanyama as they've provided him at least 27 minutes in each of their last five matchups. And he's gone on to average 26.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.6 blocks during that stretch. With the Trail Blazers sporting the eighth-worst defensive rating, it's difficult to envision them slowing down Wembanyama.

Jabari Walker, POR at SA ($14): Walker has a chance to lock down a significant role in the Portland lineup. He's averaged 28 minutes across 12 appearances and even started the last six. Over that span, Walker has posted 11.8 points and 8.7 rebounds a night. His lack of assists and defensive stats limit his upside, but can still provide value with a low salary and the Spurs playing at the third-fastest pace.

Forward to Avoid

Keldon Johnson, SA vs. POR ($27): A move to the second unit has proven disastrous for Johnson. Things have been particularly bad of late with him averaging 11.5 points and 3.8 rebounds across the last six games. The Spurs enter this matchup with a healthy frontcourt, which means Johnson should remain in a limited role.

CENTERS

Alperen Sengun, HOU at CHA ($42): Talk about a high floor. Sengun has scored at least 42.8 Yahoo points in eight of nine games. He's also posted at least 49.5 in each of his last four. The Hornets are still without Mark Williams (back), which has contributed to them allowing the seventh-most rebounds per game. There's a minor concern that comes with Sengun in that the Rockets could race out to a big lead early, which would likely mean he spends more time on the bench. However, Houston hasn't been nearly as good on the road than at home, so the Hornets might be able to keep this close.

Nick Richards, CHA vs. HOU ($16): Richards didn't look rusty in his return from a three-game absence on Wednesday when he logged 27 minutes against the Pistons and dropped 36.0 Yahoo points. Over 20 games as a starter this season, he's averaged 9.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

Center to Avoid

Zach Collins, SA vs. POR ($20): Wembanyama getting more court time means even fewer minutes for Collins. Though he began the season as a starter, the Spurs have decided to move him to the bench and deploy Wembanyama as their lead center. In 11 games with the second unit, Collins has only averaged 8.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.