NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 15

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Another modest schedule awaits us with only six games in the NBA on Friday. There is blowout potential in a few of them, including the Suns facing the Hornets and the Heat taking on the Pistons. As far as the DFS slate goes, here are some players to target at each position, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Collin Sexton, UTA vs. ATL ($27): The Jazz are going to be shorthanded at guard with Jordan Clarkson (groin) and Kris Dunn (rest) having already been ruled out. Lauri Markkanen (quadriceps) will also miss his fifth straight game. Added minutes and shot attempts should be coming for Sexton, leaving him with significant upside against a Hawks' team that's played at the fourth-fastest pace.

Keyonte George, UTA vs. ATL ($18): George should also benefit from Clarkson and Dunn being sidelined. He's already stepped up his production since moving into the starting lineup by averaging 17.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists over 11 outings. Those averages would be even better if George didn't leave one matchup after only logging six minutes due to illness.

Guard to Avoid

Cole Anthony, ORL at TOR ($18): The Magic are one of the few teams that aren't dealing with any significant injuries right now. That should leave Anthony in a limited role off the bench, where he's only averaged 23 minutes per game this season. Keyonte George comes in at the same salary and a clear path to plenty of playing time, so there's no need to take a chance on Anthony.

FORWARDS

Zion Williamson, NO vs. LAC ($37): This is a tough spot for the Clippers, who'll be playing the second game of a back-to-back. Kawhi Leonard took the floor against the Bulls on Friday, and this could be a spot where they decide to give him the night off given his recent back issues. If that's the case, they won't offer much size to battle with Williamson.

Bruce Brown Jr., TOR vs. ORL ($18): RJ Barrett (personal) has been ruled out against the Magic, leaving the Raptors without three of their starters. As a result of their limited depth chart, Brown has started and logged at least 33 minutes in each of the last two games while registering 27.5 and 38.3 Yahoo points. And he should continue to carry increased upside with plenty of minutes likely coming his way again.

Forward to Avoid

Keldon Johnson, SA vs. DEN ($26): The Nuggets represent a difficult matchup as they rank fourth-slowest in pace and list the 10th-best defensive rating. Johnson has already produced 27.7 Yahoo points or fewer from four of his last six games, so this matchup isn't likely to help justify his salary.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN at SA ($59): This should be a fun matchup between Jokic and Victor Wembanyama. When they faced off in November, Jokic posted 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in a 12-point victory. With an ability to record a triple-double on any night, expect him to provide another juicy stat line in the rematch.

Kelly Olynyk, TOR vs. ORL ($22): The injury to Jakob Poeltl (finger) has left the Raptors with very little size up front. Olynyk has stepped into the starting center role and has scored at least 31.7 Yahoo points across four of five appearances. The Magic aren't an easy matchup, though Olynyk enters with a cheap enough salary that still makes him worth considering.

Center to Avoid

Zach Collins, SA vs. DEN ($20): This is an easy pass on Collins as he has nearly the same salary as Olynyk, and he's starting and in a leading role for the Raptors. Collins should come off the bench again with Wembanyama healthy. Over 28 games as a member of the second unit, Collins has only averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.