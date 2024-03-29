NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 29

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After only two games on Thursday, the NBA comes roaring back with 12 Friday. Injuries continue to play a significant role in DFS, especially among some teams already out of the playoff hunt. With that in mind, here are some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Jalen Green, HOU at UTA ($36): Green has put the Rockets on his back as they try to make a push for the playoffs. Over the last seven games, he's produced at least 47.6 Yahoo points six times - including 51.8 against the Jazz last Saturday. With Utah listing the league's worst defensive rating, Green should do well again in the rematch.

Miles McBride, NY at SA ($17): OG Anunoby (elbow) has been ruled out again for the Knicks. That should lead to another start for McBride, who's logged at least 40 minutes in each of the last five appearances. And during that span, he's averaged 21.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. McBride will also be facing a Spurs squad that plays at the third-fastest pace.

Guard to Avoid

Chris Paul, GS at CHA ($21): The good news for the Warriors is that they're mostly healthy as they try to hold off the Rockets in the Western Conference standings. But that's not great for Paul's fantasy production as he's only averaged 21 minutes the last seven games, leading to him scoring no more than 23.2 Yahoo points five times.

FORWARDS

Jalen Williams, OKC vs. PHO ($35): After being unable to suit up against the Rockets on Wednesday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps) is being listed as doubtful for Friday. With SGA out, Williams posted 23 points en route to 48.0 Yahoo points. With plenty of projected shot attempts, expect him to carry a high floor.

Rui Hachimura, LAL at IND ($15): A move into the starting lineup has done wonders for Hachimura. Over his last 23 outings in that role, he's averaged 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers. Facing a Pacers' team with the second-fastest pace in the league makes Hachimura a viable option in tournament play.

Forward to Avoid

Gordon Hayward, OKC vs. PHO ($21): Even with Gilgeous-Alexander out Wednesday, Hayward only logged 22 minutes. He dropped 13 points, but only finished with two rebounds and one assist. Hayward has also only averaged 17 minutes with the Thunder and there's no indication his role is going to change anytime soon.

CENTERS

Marvin Bagley III, WAS vs. DET ($19): When Bagley was sidelined by a back problem, he lost his starting job to Richaun Holmes. And then Holmes went down with a toe injury Wednesday, so he won't be playing against the Pistons. Across his last nine starts, Bagley has averaged 13.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks. The stars are aligning for him to potentially provide significant value against his former club.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, GS at CHA ($13): Jackson-Davis moved into the starting lineup with Jonathan Kuminga (knee) sidelined against the Magic on Wednesday. He went on to register 35.3 Yahoo points over 33 minutes. Kuminga is listed as questionable against the Hornets, so Jackson-Davis could earn another start. But he's still worth considering at such a low salary even if Kuminga takes the floor considering he's posted at least 26.0 Yahoo points in five straight.

Center to Avoid

Mitchell Robinson, NY at SA ($20): Robinson had been sidelined since early December with an ankle injury. He finally made his return Wednesday and logged 12 minutes off the bench. Given how long Robinson was out, expect the Knicks to ease him back into action and limit his playing time for at least a couple of more games. He also lists a higher salary than both Bagley and Jackson-Davis, though he'll probably see fewer minutes.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.