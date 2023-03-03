NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 3

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA finishes off the work week with a packed 10-game slate Friday. Among the highlight matchups will be Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets hosting Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. Let's get right to the task at hand and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Talen Horton-Tucker, UTA at OKC ($23): Horton-Tucker has taken on an expanded role after the Jazz traded away Mike Conley Jr. and Malik Beasley. Over their last eight games, he's averaged 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.6 blocks. Further cementing his playing time on Friday is word that Jordan Clarkson (thumb) and Collin Sexton (hamstring) have been ruled out.

Kris Dunn, UTA at OKC ($15): With the Jazz being so shorthanded at guard, they signed Dunn to a 10-day contract. He's seen his minutes increase in each game and exceled against the Spurs by posting 41.4 Yahoo points. The Thunder have played at the third-fastest pace in the league, which should afford Dunn with even more opportunities to provide value.

Guard to Avoid

Mike Conley Jr., MIN at LAL ($20): Conley hasn't been much of a scoring threat for the Timberwolves having only averaged 8.5 points and 8.2 shot attempts over six games. While he's averaging 7.4 assists for the season, it's only been 5.8 so for with Minnesota, and that's contributed to him scoring 20.9 Yahoo points or fewer in three of six.

FORWARDS

Jalen Williams, OKC vs. UTA ($26): The Thunder have already ruled out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen, COVID-19 protocols), meaning this will be his fifth straight on the sidelines. Williams has been thriving with him out with at least 31.4 Yahoo points in each game. Add that to the Jazz carrying the eighth-worst defensive rating, and Williams is primed for another big night.

Matisse Thybulle, POR at ATL ($14): The trade to the Trail Blazers has provided a significant boost for Thybulle. He's started all six matchups with his new team while averaging 30 minutes. While Thybulle's offensive upside isn't all that high, he did average 9.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks during that stretch. At this low salary, he could be well worth the risk in tournament play.

Forward to Avoid

John Collins, ATL vs. POR ($17): Collins has been dealing with a back injury, which may have contributed to him logging no more than 26 minutes in each of his last three games. The addition of Saddiq Bey has also likely negatively impacted his playing time. With so many other viable options for this busy slate, there's no need to take a chance on the struggling Collins.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. MEM ($57): Jokic lists crazy numbers at home averaging 24.9 points, 12.8 rebounds and 11.3 assists over 29 games. The Grizzlies remain without Steven Adams (knee), and they'll miss his size and strength in this matchup. We've highlighted some guards and forwards at lower salaries so you can fit Jokic into your budget.

Mark Williams, CHA vs. ORL ($21): Williams enters Friday having recording three straight double-doubles. What's even more impressive about that streak is that one of them came in a matchup facing Bam Adebayo while another was against Deandre Ayton. Williams is locked in as the Hornets' starting center down the stretch, and his more reasonable salary makes him appealing for those who want to fade Jokic.

Center to Avoid

Naz Reid, MIN at LAL ($20): Rudy Gobert has been in and out of the lineup, ultimately missing three of their last 11 games. He's been cleared to play for Friday, which means Reid should come off the bench. He's been great when operating as a fill-in starter, but he's only averaging 9.2 points and 4.4 rebounds off the bench this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.