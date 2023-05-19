NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 19

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

It's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. After winning the opener, the Heat have taken hold of home-court advantage. With the Celtics looking to bounce back, we have another opportunity to play Yahoo's single-game contest.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double their fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5X their fantasy points scored. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2X their fantasy points scored. With that in mind, let's highlight some players to consider.

MULTIPIERS

Jayson Tatum ($45): Tatum scored 30 points Wednesday while shooting 9-for-17 from the field and 11-for-11 from the charity stripe. He also chipped in seven rebounds, while his one assist broke his streak of five straight with at least five dimes. Boston can't afford to go down 0-2 with the series then shifting to Miami, so look for Tatum to be leaned on heavily Friday.

Jimmy Butler ($45): Butler continues to be one of the league's most clutch playoff performers. He dominated Game 1 and finished with 35 points, five rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Not only is Butler taking a lot of attempts, but he's also shot 50.2 percent from the field since the end of the regular season. Combine his scoring prowess with his ability to contribute in other areas makes him a top option for one of the important positions.

Jaylen Brown ($30): Brown experienced problems Wednesday as he turned the ball over six times. He still posted 34.3 Yahoo points thanks to 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists. With at least 31.2 Y! from 10 of 11 games, Brown offers one of the highest floors of any player in this matchup.

FLEX PLAYS

Kyle Lowry ($15): Lowry once again came up big off the bench Wednesday shooting 6-for-12 from the field, including 3-for-5 from behind the arc. Over his last eight games, he's hit 40.5 percent of his three-point attempts. Although Lowry's not starting anymore, he still receives major minutes. At this low salary, he may be too good to pass up.

Max Strus ($11): Strus got hot in the second half of Game 1 to help the Heat mount their comeback. He's been locked in of late by averaging 15.8 points and 3.0 three-pointers while shooting 49.3 percent from the field across the last six games. Although Strus doesn't provide much in terms of rebounds and assists, he can still score enough to be worth considering at near the minimum salary.

PLAYER TO AVOID

Derrick White ($15): White has come off the bench in each of the last three games. He didn't log more than 21 minutes in any of those appearances, resulting in less than 18.0 Yahoo points each time. There have been no indications White will return in a starting spot for Game 2, making him someone to avoid in DFS.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.