NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 3

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA brings seven games Friday in what is the first day of the new In-Season Tournament. Let's sift through all of the options on Yahoo and highlight some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Tyler Herro, MIA vs. WAS ($28): The Heat are going to rely heavily on Herro this season with their lack of quality depth. Through their first five games, he carries a 28.8 percent usage rate on 39 minutes per game. That has left Herro with stellar averages of 26.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.8 three-pointers. Look for him to torch a Wizards team that has given up an average of 126.3 points so far.

Malcolm Brogdon, POR vs. MEM ($19): The Trail Blazers entered the campaign without a lot of depth on the roster. And they're really going to be tested Friday with Anfernee Simons (thumb) and Scoot Henderson (ankle) out. Brogdon has recorded at least 31.1 Yahoo points in each of the last three games and offers the potential to once again provide significant value.

Guard to Avoid

Buddy Hield, IND vs. CLE ($22): Hield played an important role with the Pacers last season by averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 three-pointers over 31 minutes per game. The same can't be said now as he's only logging 22 a night. That's resulted in Hield producing 21.3 Yahoo points from three of four outings. Brogdon has a more assured role with Portland and a lower salary, so there's no need to take a chance on Hield breaking out.

FORWARDS

Shaedon Sharpe, POR vs. MEM ($24): Sharpe (thumb) is also on the injury report for the Trail Blazers, though is listed as probable. With the expectation he will play, he could be in line for all of the minutes and shot attempts he can handle. Sharpe dominated the Pistons on Wednesday by posting 29 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 42 minutes. That marked his fourth straight matchup where he saw at least 36 minutes and his third with at least 20 points.

Dorian Finney-Smith, BKN at CHI ($12): The absence of Cameron Johnson (calf) has moved Finney-Smith into the starting five for the Nets. While he hasn't produced eye-popping numbers, he's still averaged 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the last three games. With a high-minutes floor likely, Finney-Smith is worth considering at near the minimum salary.

Forward to Avoid

Andrew Wiggins, GS at OKC ($19): After only appearing in 37 games last season, Wiggins is off to a slow start. He's still starting, but has only received 26 minutes per game. That has contributed to modest averages of 11.4 points and 2.2 rebounds. Until Wiggins consistently plays more, he's difficult to trust for DFS purposes.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. DAL ($56): Last season, Jokic averaged 24.8 points, 13.1 rebounds and 11.1 assists at home. The Nuggets have played two games in Denver this season and Jokic recorded a triple-double in both. Don't expect the trio of Dereck Lively II, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell to slow him down.

Deandre Ayton, POR vs. MEM ($24): Despite being on a young rebuilding team that doesn't boast a lot of talent, Ayton has only averaged 8.4 shot attempts across his first five outings. It was encouraging to see him take 13 shots Wednesday and he could see a similar workload Friday with Henderson joining Simons on the sideline. Combine that with his average of 14.0 rebounds and Ayton represents a great option for those looking to fade Jokic.

Center to Avoid

Brook Lopez, MIL vs. NY ($23): Injuries to some of Lopez's teammates forced him to average 30 minutes last year, marking the first time he went at least 30 since 2016-17. At 35, it seemed unlikely the Bucks would ask him to play as much this season with their health situation improving. And that's been the case as Lopez has only averaged 24 minutes from their first four games with no more than 21.1 Yahoo points three times.

