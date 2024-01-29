NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 29

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There will be no shortage of action in the NBA on Monday with 12 games on the schedule. With no time to waste, let's get right to discussing some of the top options to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Jamal Murray, DEN vs. MIL ($33): After a rough performance against the Knicks, Murray bounced back to score 41.1 Yahoo points versus the 76ers on Saturday. He has been performing well lately, averaging 22.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists over his last eight appearances. Expect him to have a high floor against the Bucks, who have played at the third-fastest pace in the league.

Tre Jones, SA vs. WAS ($16): The Spurs and Wizards are both bad teams. However, this is a very fantasy-friendly matchup. The Wizards have played at the fastest pace and have the second-worst defensive rating in the league. The Spurs have played at the fourth-fastest pace and have the sixth-worst defensive rating. When they last met, Jones scored 46.6 Yahoo points.

Guard to Avoid

Terry Rozier, MIA vs. PHO ($39): The trade from the Hornets to the Heat figured to be a downgrade for Rozier. The Heat play at a slower pace and they have much more talent, which meant that Rozier likely wouldn't be asked to score as much. He has not scored more than 24.5 Yahoo points in any of his three games since the trade. This salary reflects what his role was on the Hornets, not his current role with the Heat.

FORWARDS

Victor Wembanyama, SA vs. WAS ($44): Wembanyama logged 30 minutes against the Timberwolves on Saturday, marking the first time that he played at least that many minutes in a game in more than a month. It was also the second game of a back-to-back set, so it appears his minutes restrictions are starting to go away. He scored 51.6 Yahoo points the last time he faced the Wizards and is an excellent option for their rematch.

Josh Hart, NY at CHA ($12): It looks like the Knicks could be without Julius Randle (shoulder) for a while. Not only is he one of their leading scorers, but he has logged 35 minutes per game. Expect some of his playing time to go to Hart, who could slot in at small forward while OG Anunoby switches to power forward. Across 15 games in which he has played at least 30 minutes this season, Hart has averaged 10.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. That makes him someone to strongly consider in tournament play at near the minimum salary.

Forward to Avoid

Jaime Jaquez Jr., MIA vs. PHO ($21): With all of the injuries that the Heat have dealt with, Jaquez has been thrust right into a prominent role during his rookie campaign. Not only do the Heat have Terry Rozier now, but they also have a clean injury report. After Jaquez logged just 24 minutes against the Knicks on Saturday, it would not be a surprise to see him remain in a limited role.

CENTERS

Nic Claxton, BKN vs. UTA ($28): Claxton is locked in right now. Over the last 11 games, he has averaged 14.3 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks. He's logged 35 minutes per game during that span, compared to his season average of 30 minutes per game. The Nets will be shorthanded up front with Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) and Day'Ron Sharpe (knee) out, so Claxton should again spend a lot of time on the floor.

Nick Richards, CHA vs. NY ($18): Richards recently missed three games with an ankle injury. In the three appearances since making his return, he scored at least 32.9 Yahoo points each time. He has a clear path to plenty of minutes and has been playing well since moving into the starting five, so it's a bit surprising to see him have such a cheap salary.

Center to Avoid

Deandre Ayton, POR vs. PHI ($23): Ayton is coming off three of his better performances of the season, so it's not as if he's struggling right now. The problem is that a potential matchup with Joel Embiid (knee) could land him in foul trouble. If Embiid takes the floor, it might be better to spend a little extra and roll with Claxton over Ayton.

