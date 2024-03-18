NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 18

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There will be plenty of action Monday with eight games on the schedule. Injuries will once again dominate the DFS slate. With that in mind, here are some players to target at each position, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Jalen Brunson, NY at GS ($41): Brunson is coming off back-to-back games with at least 42 points. He went 15-for-17 from the charity stripe against the Trail Blazers on Thursday, and he made five three-pointers against the Kings on Saturday. With his heavy usage rate and ability to rack up assists, he should continue to have a high floor.

Dalano Banton, POR at CHI ($10): The Trail Blazers have given Banton opportunities to shine down the stretch. Over their last 10 games, he has averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He has logged at least 38 minutes in four of their last six games. That amount of playing time for a player at the minimum salary might make Banton too good to pass up, at least in tournament play.

Guard to Avoid

Buddy Hield, PHI vs. MIA ($20): Hield recently moved to the second unit for the 76ers. The new role has resulted in him logging 24 minutes or fewer in three straight games. In those three games, he scored 21.8 Yahoo points or fewer each time. Limited minutes against a Heat team that has played at the third-slowest pace in the league is not a recipe for success for Hield.

FORWARDS

DeMar DeRozan, CHI vs. POR ($41): After missing the last two games for the Bulls, Coby White (hip) is doubtful to face the Trail Blazers. Alex Caruso (toe) is also listed as questionable. DeRozan is already averaging 37.7 minutes per game for the season and should remain busy against a Trail Blazers team that has the ninth-worst defensive rating in the league.

Simone Fontecchio, DET at BOS ($14): The Celtics certainly aren't an easy matchup. However, don't be surprised if they rest some players in the second game of their back-to-back set. Fontecchio has been locked into a prominent role for the Pistons, which has helped him score at least 31.6 Yahoo points in four of his last five games. At such a cheap salary, he could be well worth the risk in tournament play.

Forward to Avoid

Bojan Bogdanovic, NY at GS ($19): The trade from the Pistons to the Knicks has dealt a serious blow to Bogdanovic's fantasy value. He averaged 20.2 points and 32.9 minutes per game with the Pistons but has averaged just 11.6 points over 22.8 minutes per game with the Knicks. The Knicks love the depth he provides them, but his role isn't significant enough right now to make him a viable option in DFS.

CENTERS

Deandre Ayton, POR at CHI ($30): Ayton has been one of the few bright spots for the Trail Blazers down the stretch. He enters Monday having scored at least 40.3 Yahoo points in five of his last six games. Nikola Vucevic is not a good defensive center, so don't be surprised if Ayton produces another stellar stat line.

Naz Reid, MIN at UTA ($16): Reid is settling into an expanded role. Over the last 10 games, he has logged an average of 29.5 minutes. During that span, he put up 17.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. He just faced the Jazz on Saturday, scoring 55.9 Yahoo points across 35 minutes. Reid has the potential to be one of the best values of the slate.

Center to Avoid

Andre Drummond, CHI vs. POR ($25): Drummond had a stretch earlier in the season in which he produced some monster stat lines. However, he has logged 17 minutes or fewer in eight straight games. The Trail Blazers don't have much size outside of Ayton, so it doesn't make sense for the Bulls to play Drummond alongside Vucevic in this matchup. With limited minutes likely on tap, steer clear of Drummond.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.