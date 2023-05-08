NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 8

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA starts off the week with two more playoff games Monday. The Heat will try to take a 3-1 series lead over the Knicks, while the Lakers will be looking to accomplish the same feat against the Warriors. Let's get down to business and highlight some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

Guards

D'Angelo Russell, LAL vs. GS ($22): Russell got off to a hot start in Game 3, setting the tone in a significant win for the Lakers. With how Anthony Davis and LeBron James can attack the paint, having Russell's three-point shooting prowess alongside them is crucial. After scoring at least 31.6 Yahoo points in four of his last five games, Russell makes a lot of sense at this reasonable salary.

Kyle Lowry, MIA vs. NY ($13): Lowry is a shell of his former self, but he has started to show signs of life for the Heat. He scored 14 points in Game 3 and has logged at least 21.3 Yahoo points in five of his last six games. The Heat badly need him with Tyler Herro (hand) out, so he should be one of the few players at near the minimum salary with a favorable opportunity to provide value.

Guard to Avoid

Jordan Poole, GS at LAL ($17): After playing 30 minutes in Game 1, Poole has logged 22 minutes or fewer in the last two games. Part of that could be due to the lopsided scores. However, he has played 26 minutes or fewer in eight of 10 games during the playoffs. That makes him a risky option, particularly since he usually doesn't provide much in the way of rebounds or defensive stats.

Forwards

Jimmy Butler, MIA vs. NY ($44): Butler didn't look hampered by his ankle injury after sitting out Game 2. He returned in style Saturday, scoring 28 points on 21 shot attempts. He logged 36 minutes, so expect him to see his usual workload moving forward. The Heat will only go as far as Butler can carry them, so expect him to continue to receive a ton of shot attempts for the remainder of their playoff run.

Josh Hart, NY at MIA ($20): Hart is feasting in this series. He has recorded a double-double in back-to-back games and fell one assist shy of a triple-double in Game 2. Over the last five games as a starter, he has provided 12.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists while logging an average of 40 minutes. His vital role for the Knicks makes him one of the more appealing mid-tier salary players.

Forward to Avoid

RJ Barrett, NY at MIA ($21): Like many of his teammates, Barrett couldn't get much going in Game 3. The result was him scoring 19.1 Yahoo points. That marked his second straight game with fewer than 32 Yahoo points. He relies on his scoring contributions to provide value, and the Heat are one of the better defensive teams in the league, so it might remain an uphill battle for Barrett throughout this series.

Centers

Anthony Davis, LAL vs. GS ($51): After a disappointing stat line in Game 2, Davis bounced back with 56.1 Yahoo points in Game 3. He also scored 72.1 Yahoo points in Game 1, showing his incredibly high upside. Although his salary will do a number on your budget, building your entire entry around him could be the key to bringing home some cash at the end of the evening.

Draymond Green, GS at LAL ($24): Foul trouble and the lopsided score resulted in Green playing just 23 minutes Saturday. He had his worst stat line of the Warriors' current playoff run, finishing with two points, two rebounds and four assists. That came after he was one assist shy of a triple-double in Game 2. With the Warriors looking to avoid a 3-1 series deficit, look for Green to produce a better stat line.

Center to Avoid

Kevon Looney, GS at LAL ($21): An illness in Game 2 resulted in Looney playing just 12 minutes off the bench. He remained a member of the second unit in Game 3, playing just 16 minutes. With the uncertainty surrounding Looney's role right now, he's too risky, especially with Green available a salary that is only three dollars more.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.