NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 7

The NBA will be rocking Monday with 15 games on the schedule. Unfortunately, injuries will play a big part in the slate. Some of the big stars who won't be able to take the floor are James Harden (foot), Pascal Siakam (groin) and Rudy Gobert (COVID-19 protocols). Two stars who are healthy right now are Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic, and they will face each other when the Mavericks host the Nets. After defeating the Lakers on Sunday, the Cavaliers will remain in Los Angeles to face the Clippers. With so many options to sift through on Yahoo, let's get to the task at hand and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC at DET ($46): Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a quiet performance against the Bucks in which he finished with 18 points and three assists. Before that, he had scored at least 40.1 Yahoo points in every game this season. The Bucks have the best defensive rating in the league, while the Pistons have the worst. Look for Gilgeous-Alexander to bounce back in a big way.

Bones Hyland, DEN at SA ($17): The Spurs have been almost as bad as the Pistons, posting the second-worst defensive rating. When these two teams met Saturday, Hyland posted 24 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 25 minutes. That type of stat line will be difficult to duplicate, but this matchup is still favorable for him to provide value at such a cheap salary.

Guard to Avoid

D'Angelo Russell, MIN vs. NY ($22): Russell is averaging only 13.4 points per game this season. He's shooting 38.3 percent from the field, which is on pace to be the worst mark of his career. His usage rate is also down to 24.1 percent, which would be his lowest mark since his rookie season. On a busy slate like this that has so many quality options, there's no need to take a chance on a slumping shooter like Russell.

Forwards

Paolo Banchero, ORL vs. HOU ($34): Banchero roasted the Kings on Saturday, scoring 60.2 Yahoo points. He's averaging 40.5 Yahoo points for the season, transitioning seamlessly into his rookie campaign. Another juicy stat line could be coming against the Rockets, who have played at the seventh-fastest pace and have the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league.

Bol Bol, ORL vs. HOU ($18): After barely playing with the Nuggets, Bol is finally getting a chance to shine with the Magic. He hasn't disappointed, averaging 11.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. He's started five straight, providing 13.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in that role. Add in this favorable matchup, and pairing Bol with Banchero is an appealing strategy.

Forward to Avoid

John Collins, ATL vs. MIL ($24): The addition of Dejounte Murray is a great one for the Hawks, but not for Collins' fantasy value. His usage rate checks in at 15.6 percent, which is nearly five percentage points lower than last season. That's left him to average only 12.8 points per game. A limited usage rate in a matchup against one of the best defensive teams in the league is not a good combination.

Centers

Isaiah Stewart, DET vs. OKC ($18): The Thunder don't have much quality talent up front. That has contributed to them allowing the fifth-most rebounds per game in the league. Enter Stewart, who has five double-doubles this season, leaving him with averages of 12.7 points and 9.7 rebounds. Even with Jalen Duren (ankle) listed as probable, Stewart should play enough to take advantage of the Thunders' lack of rebounding.

Isaiah Hartenstein, NY at MIN ($17): Mitchell Robinson (knee) is out for at least a week, which moves Hartenstein into a starting role. He logged 38 minutes in a start against the Celtics on Saturday, finishing with 10 points, 14 rebounds and a block. The Timberwolves won't have Gobert patrolling the paint, which should only benefit Hartenstein.

Center to Avoid

Steven Adams, MEM vs. BOS ($20): Adams has been a boom-or-bust option. Over his last five games, he scored at least 39.7 Yahoo points twice. However, he scored fewer than 18 Yahoo points in each of the other three games. Stewart and Hartenstein both have cheaper salaries and more favorable matchups, so this might be a night to avoid the inconsistent Adams.

