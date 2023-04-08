NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 8

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

This is the final Saturday of the regular season, and it's evident that the NBA is resting most teams to have them ready for the finale on Sunday. That has us with only three games to discuss, all taking place during the day. That's not the ideal schedule, but it'll be fun to talk about just six teams with how bizarre these rotations are right now. That brings up another interesting issue because we have no clue who will play. Most teams are secure in their spots, and it has more clubs resting players than ever before.

Guards

Tre Jones, SAS vs. MIN ($21)

The Spurs have been resting most of their starters over these closing two weeks, but they continue to throw Tre out there every game. It's hard to understand why because he's been their best player! The young guard has scored at least 23 Yahoo points in 12 straight games, generating a 33-point average in that span. He's also got 37 or more Y! points in three consecutive outings and is clearly stepping up with Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell sidelined. Minnesota is a marvelous matchup, too, ranked seventh in pace and 19th in points allowed.

Skylar Mays, POR at LAC ($12)

Mays has never had a prominent role in this league, but he's getting a chance for the tanking Blazers. He's actually started all four games since being signed last week, scoring at least 25 Yahoo points in each. Mays has also maintained a 33-point average in that span, and it should continue with Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant all sidelined. This is one spot where you can exploit the Clippers, with LA allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing PGs.

Guard to Avoid

Eric Gordon, LAC vs. POR ($10)

Gordon has stepped into the starting lineup since the Paul George injury, but he's useless unless he's knocking down shots and playing a full allotment of minutes. We say that because he's averaging 1.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.7 steals over his last 18 outings. That's some horrific stat-stuffing, and it's led to Gordon scoring 21 or fewer fantasy points in six of his last seven games. There's also some blowout potential as well, and this veteran would be one of the first players out if that occurs.

Forwards

Kawhi Leonard, LAC vs. POR ($40)

The Clippers need just one win to secure the five-seed, so look for them to take care of business against this pitiful Portland team. The reason the Trail Blazers are so bad is their dreadful defense, ranked 27th in defensive efficiency ratings. That's scary against an All-Star like Kawhi, scoring at least 35 Y! points in 31 of his last 33 games. He's also got a 47-point average in that span, scoring at least 52 fantasy points in two of his last three meetings with the Blazers.

Keita Bates-Diop, SAS vs. POR ($12)

The Spurs have been tanking down the standings for months, but KBD has been one of their bright spots. The versatile forward has scored at least 24 Yahoo points in seven of his last eight games. He's also played at least 26 minutes in all of those, providing a season-high 41 fantasy points in his most recent outing. The outlier game is no surprise when looking at the injury report, with Johnson, Vassell and Sochan all expected to miss this game. We don't anticipate Portland to slow him down, surrendering the third-most fantasy points to opposing forwards.

Forward to Avoid

Aaron Gordon, DEN at UTA ($24)

It took me forever to pick a forward that we wanted to fade, but AG is the toughest sell on the slate. He hasn't been the same guy when this roster has been at full health, posting an 18 percent usage rate with this starting five. He's also averaging fewer than 30 Y! points per game when Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter all suit up. We've also seen Denver rest their starters this week, making Gordon an even riskier option.

Centers

Ivica Zubac, LAC vs, POR ($20)

Zoo has quietly been one of the best centers in the West since the All-Star break. The big man is averaging 29 Yahoo points per game across his last 23 outings. More importantly, he's playing nearly 30 minutes a night in that span and should never be that cheap in that sort of role. Getting to face Portland is the best part of this, with the Blazers surrendering the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing centers. That's clear by the fact that Zoo has at least 31 Y! points in both of their meetings this year.

Drew Eubanks, POR at LAC ($17)

Nurkic can't seem to stay healthy for more than a month at a time, but it's allowed Eubanks to carve out a nice career as his backup. Eubanks has started 59 games since the start of last year, averaging nearly 30 Yahoo points per game in this expanded role. He's been even better recently with the rest of the starting lineup sitting, with Drew posting a 37-point average across his last five fixtures. There's really no center depth behind him, and we saw Drew drop 25 Y! points across just 21 minutes in his last meeting with the Clips, despite being in a reserve role.

Center to Avoid

Rudy Gobert, MIN vs. SAS ($39)

Gobert hasn't quite lived up to expectations in his debut season for the T'Wolves. He had plenty of chances when this roster was dismantled due to injuries, but it's been even worse since Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards returned. That's led to Rudy scoring 33 or fewer fantasy points in eight of his last nine games. He's also generating a 32-point average in that span and could be severely limited in this game. We say that because Minnesota is a 16-point favorite, and the Frenchman might not even crack 30 minutes of play.

