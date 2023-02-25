NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 25

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Coming out of the All-Star break, the NBA returned to action with big slates Thursday and Friday night. We're presented with a solid, seven game slate Saturday, though one game (Raptors-Pistons) tips off at Noon ET, so for Yahoo DFS purposes, we're looking at a six-gamer.

In terms of real-life implications, two matchups stand out. In the West, the Nuggets head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies, while out East the Celtics and 76ers square off in Philadelphia.

Let's take a look at the best Yahoo DFS values from Saturday night's slate:

Guards

Jordan Clarkson, UTA vs. SAS ($26)

It's been a breakout year for Clarkson, and we have to assume he'll do all the ball handling for Utah in this game. Trading away Mike Conley added more usage to his sizable plate, but losing Collin Sexton to an injury guarantees Clarkson all the playmaking duties. For DFS purposes, that's fantastic news, as Clarkson is averaging 32 Yahoo points per game for the year. That should be his floor in this expanded role, particularly since he has the best matchup in fantasy. The Spurs sit dead last in points allowed and defensive efficiency while surrendering the most fantasy points in the NBA. That was on full display when Clarkson collected 37.4 Yahoo points in their one matchup earlier in the year.

Markelle Fultz, ORL vs. IND ($22)

This guy was the top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft for a reason. Injuries have derailed his career, but Fultz is fully healthy for the first time in a while. The stat-stuffing point guard has scored at least 27 Yahoo points in seven of his last eight games, generating a 34-point average in that span. That's a fantastic total from a $22 player, and he shouldn't have any issues adding to that against a 25th-ranked Indiana defense.

Guard to Avoid

Derrick White, BOS at PHI ($25)

White was wonderful when filling in for this shorthanded Celtics roster, but now that this team is at full health, we have to assume White will return to his 25-minute, reserve role. That's what we saw in the first game back from the break, with White dropping 23 Y! points across 25 minutes. That's on par with his 22-point average through the opening 32 games of the year, and it's clear that a drastic price drop is right around the corner. Facing Philly is frightening, with the Sixers surrendering the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing guards.

Forwards

Lauri Markkanen, UTA vs. SAS ($38)

The Donovan Mitchell trade looked like a lopsided deal in favor of Cleveland when it happened, but Markkanen is changing the narrative of that deal. The first-time-All-Star is averaging over 40 Yahoo points per game this season, establishing himself as the focal point of this Utah offense. He's been even better recently, posting a 45-point average across his last 23 games. That should be easy to reach against the worst defense in the NBA, especially since the Spurs surrender the most fantasy points to opposing PFs as well. When they played the day after Christmas, Markkanen amassed 32 points and 12 rebounds on another vintage performance.

Caleb Martin, MIA at CHA ($15)

Martin is just a role player in Miami, but he's too good to be sitting at $15. The defensive stud has scored at least 21 Yahoo points in eight of his last 11 games, amassing a 26-point average in that span. That's no surprise since he's playing nearly 30 minutes a night, and we expect him to play big minutes with Miami playing the second half of a back-to-back set. That means guys like Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kevin Love could all be out, leaving Martin to play as many minutes as he can handle. Not to mention, Charlotte sits 24th in defensive efficiency and 28th in points allowed.

Forward to Avoid

Tobias Harris, PHI vs. BOS ($21)

Harris is an incredible player, but he just doesn't get the usage to be a legitimate fantasy option in Philly. Joel Embiid and James Harden swallow up all of the usage for the Sixers, leaving Toby with the tiniest role of his career. The diminished role has led to Harris scoring 32 or fewer fantasy points in 14 straight games. That's a low ceiling for a $21 player, and it looks even uglier when you consider his 23-point average in that span. Boston's bludgeoning defense makes this even more terrifying, with the Celtics sitting fifth in defensive efficiency and seventh in points allowed.

Centers

Myles Turner, IND at ORL ($26)

My mouth dropped when I saw this $26 tag on Turner. This guy has been playing at a $30 level all season, averaging 37 Yahoo points per game. That alone makes it hard to understand why he's so affordable, particularly since he dropped 53 Y! points in his most recent outing. He's also scored at least 37 fantasy points in nine of his last 13 games and should have no issues reaching that total against Orlando. The Magic allow the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing centers, with Turner totaling 44 Y! points against the position just last month.

Zach Collins, SAS at UTA ($20)

Collins looks like the biggest winner at the trade deadline. He was promoted to the starting center job with the dismissal of Jakob Poeltl, scoring at least 31 Yahoo points in four of his five starts. Collins is also averaging 35 Y! points per game since the trade, despite playing fewer than 30 minutes a night. We expect him to play 30-35 minutes for the remainder of the season, and he needs to be at least $25 with that sort of opportunity. Playing against Utah is a plus matchup, with the Jazz ranked 24th in points allowed and 26th in defensive efficiency.

Center to Avoid

Mitchell Robinson, NYK vs. NOP ($20)

Robinson is good enough to be a $20 player, but we just don't want to trust him in this spot. The big man returned from a two-month absence on Friday night, playing 27 minutes in his first game back. While the workload is encouraging, we have to assume that he'll be limited or sitting altogether in the second half of this B2B set. Facing the Pelicans makes it even more concerning if he does end up playing, with New Orleans ranked seventh in points allowed.

