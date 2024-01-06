NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 6

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Yesterday was amazing with 28 teams in action, but it's leaving us with a short card here. We only have four games to talk about, but all of them start between 7 p.m. EST and 8 p.m. That means we should have all of the injury information beforehand, and that's a huge boost for anyone who's been playing DFS regularly. Despite the short slate, we have plenty of superstars out there, so let's go ahead and get into it!

GUARD

Derrick White, BOS at IND ($28)

White is one of the frontrunners for Most Improved Player, and he's truly nearing All-Star territory. The Celtics guard has scored at least 28 Yahoo points in 19 straight games, posting a 39-point average in that span. That's all you can ask for from a player below $30, and we adore this incredible matchup with Indiana. Not only do the Pacers play at the fastest pace in the NBA, but they also rank 29th in total defense. There's also a chance some of these Celtics might sit in a B2B, and that would only make White more valuable.

Tyus Jones, WAS vs. NYK ($20)

Tyus got off to a terrible start in his first month with the Wizards, but he's been finding his role recently. The Washington PG has scored at least 30 Yahoo points in eight of his last 11 outings while generating a 34-point average in that span. That's exactly what we saw when he started for Ja Morant over the last two years, and he's likely to continue it as the primary ball-handler for this weak roster. If he keeps scoring 30-40 Y! points per game, Jones needs to be $5-$10 more.

Guard to Avoid

Buddy Hield, IND vs. BOS ($15)

Hield has not been hitting any shots recently, and it's earned him a spot on the bench. He's been coming off the pine for five games now, scoring 15 or fewer fantasy points in his four most recent outings. What's really discouraging is that he's playing just 17 minutes a night in that diminished role and can't be trusted until he's back to 25-30 minutes a game. Facing Boston is no easy matchup either, ranked fifth in points allowed and third in defensive efficiency.

FORWARD

Julius Randle, NYK at WAS ($38)

Many people talk crap about Randle, but this guy is quietly one of the best options in DFS right now. The Knicks PF has scored at least 36 Yahoo points in 26 of his last 30 games. Trading away RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley has only added to his sky-high usage, with Randle scoring at least 44 Y! points in four of his last five fixtures. He's also flirting with a 50-point average in that span and shouldn't be avoided against a Washington team that ranks last in points allowed and defensive efficiency.

Khris Middleton, MIL at HOU ($24)

We saw Middleton rested in the second half on Thursday but that's an outlier in an otherwise superb stretch. The former All-Star has returned to a full-time role recently, playing at least 32 minutes in six straight outings before that dud. He also scored at least 32 fantasy points in all of those and is averaging over 35 Y! points per game in this expanded role. He was a $30 player when he played 30-35 minutes in the past, and it's just a matter of time before Yahoo gets him back there.

Forward to Avoid

Bobby Portis, MIL at HOU ($17)

Portis has been a great bench player throughout his Milwaukee tenure, but he's never been as good when this roster is at full health. There are simply not enough opportunities when Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez are all healthy, but it's even worse with Damian Lillard in town as well. That's limited Portis to 20 or fewer Yahoo points in five of his last six outings, playing 20 or fewer minutes in three consecutive fixtures. That's even more concerning against a team like Houston, ranked second in points allowed and fourth in defensive efficiency.

CENTER

Joel Embiid, PHI vs. UTA ($59)

It's going to be tough to pick between Tyrese Haliburton, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid, but we want to go with the 2023 MVP. This guy is playing even better than he did in his MVP campaign, leading the league with 64 Yahoo points per game. That number has been skyrocketing over recent weeks, scoring at least 61 Yahoo points in 13 of his last 15 outings. That's one of the best stretches from any player in the history of the NBA, and it's likely to continue against Utah. The Jazz rank 23rd in points allowed and 24th in defensive efficiency. That was on full display when Embiid had 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks against them in one of the performances of the season last year.

Isaiah Hartenstein, NYK at WAS ($17)

With Mitchell Robinson getting injured, Hartenstein has taken over as the starting center in New York. He's thrived in this inflated role, averaging 32 Y! points per game across 34 minutes a night over his last 10 outings. The last few have been even more encouraging, with Hartenstein posting a 38-point average across 37 minutes in his three most recent outings. We'd love that against anyone at just $17, but he should wallop the worst defense in the NBA.

Center to Avoid

Walker Kessler, UTA at PHI ($20)

It's hard to understand what Utah is doing with its prized sophomore center. This kid looks like the future at the position, but they're limiting him to a bench role. In his 15 games coming off of the bench, Kessler is averaging 27 Yahoo points per game across 24 minutes a night. The fantasy production is solid, but it's impossible to trust a player who's only going to play 20-25 minutes a game. He's also never scored more than 35 Y! points in this diminished role and certainly won't reach that against a Top 10 Philly defense.

