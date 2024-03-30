NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 30

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The scheduling this week has been terrible. All of the games have been played on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while there's been almost nothing on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. That's just what we have here, with only two games making up the night slate. It's obvious that the NBA doesn't want to compete with March Madness for viewership, but we still have two interesting games to discuss!

Guards

Dejounte Murray, ATL vs. MIL ($48)

If you watched the Hawks game Thursday, you know why we're recommending Murray. The stud point guard actually had one of the least efficient games in NBA history, but taking 44 shots across 46 minutes shows just how much he needs to do right now. Atlanta is currently missing Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu and Saddiq Bey, leaving Murray to do everything for this offense. That's led to Murray scoring at least 53 Yahoo points in seven of his last nine outings, posting a 55-point average in that span. A matchup with Milwaukee is far from concerning, too, with the Bucks ranked 22nd in points allowed.

Scotty Pippen Jr, MEM at ORL ($20)

Recommending a Memphis player is on par with playing Russian Roulette because you never really know who's going to pop. This team has lost most of its rotation, forcing Pippen into the starting PG gig. We're assuming he'll keep that for the remainder of the season, and he's averaged 28 Yahoo points per game in his seven starts this year. That's a tremendous total from such a cheap player, and they need him to keep doing it with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Vince Williams, Santi Aldama and Marcus Smart all sidelined.

Guard to Avoid

Markelle Fultz, ORL vs. MEM ($13)

Some of you might see that Fultz has re-entered the starting lineup and want to use him at this diminished salary, but it's a trap! This former top pick has been in and out of the lineup with injuries, limiting his workload throughout the year. In fact, Fultz has only cracked 20 minutes once over his last 15 outings, averaging 14 Y! points per game across 17 minutes a night. That's a horrific average and workload from a "starter," so don't be one of the suckers who see him in the starting lineup and use him because of it. Not to mention, this is a B2B and Fultz might be limited even more!

Forwards

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL at ATL ($59)

On a short slate like this, it's imperative to use a stud like Giannis. The Greek Freak has been one of the best players in fantasy over the last three months, scoring at least 41 Yahoo points in 54 of his last 56 games. The former MVP also has a 59-point average in this sensational stretch, showcasing a 90-point upside as well. That's hard to overlook against Atlanta's atrocious defense, sitting 26th in defensive efficiency and 28th in points allowed. The last time they played, Antetokounmpo collected 32 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists!

Paolo Banchero, ORL vs. MEM ($41)

Banchero has really taken the next step in his maturation, becoming one of the best forwards in the Eastern Conference. The former top pick has scored at least 34 Yahoo points in 11 of his last 14 games, posting a 41-point average over the last two months. A matchup with Memphis would usually look scary, but this team isn't the same after all of the injuries. They rank 19th in total defense, with Paolo providing 46 Y! points against them back in January.

Forward to Avoid

Franz Wagner, ORL vs. MEM ($35)

Wagner is a promising young player, but he's taken a step back in the second half of the season. Paolo's emergence is a major reason for the drop-off, scoring fewer than 35 Yahoo points in 15 of his last 16 outings. That's the minimum you need from a player in this price range, and it's even scarier since Wagner has a 28-point average in that span. In addition, Franz finished with just 31 Y! points the last time he played Memphis, shooting 6-of-15 from the field.

Center

Clint Capela, ATL vs. MIL ($25)

We already discussed how shorthanded this Atlanta roster is right now, but the Okongwu and Johnson injuries are allowing Capela to take over. He was already the starting center, but the Swiss big man has to swallow up all of the rebounds with those big men out. That's led to Capela scoring at least 32 Yahoo points in 10 of his last 11 outings, posting a 36-point average in that span. He's done that in fewer than 30 minutes a night, but that should be his floor with all of the frontcourt injuries. Not to mention, Cap collected 42 Y! points the last time he matched up with Milwaukee.

Center to Avoid

Brook Lopez, MIL at ATL ($25)

Bro-Lo is reaching the end of his career, and these final months are really showing it. The big man has 26 or fewer Yahoo points in 12 of his last 13 fixtures, posting a 22-point average in that horrid stretch. The fall-off has led to a drop in minutes, too, losing playing time and touches to Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton over recent weeks. It's not like the amazing matchup with Atlanta adds much value because Lopez has 26 and 21 Y! points in their two matchups this year.

