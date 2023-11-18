NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 18

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

We had a ton of games yesterday for the NBA In-Season Tournament, and it's leaving us with a much smaller slate here. We have six games in total, with five making up the main slate beginning at 7 p.m. EST. We have some fun matchups to discuss, so let's get into it!

Guards

Desmond Bane, MEM at SAS ($37)

It's surprising to see a guy with this sort of frame playing point guard, but that's what Bane is doing right now. He was already the primary ball-handler in the absence of Ja Morant (suspension), but he should be asked to do everything now that Marcus Smart (ankle) is out as well. With both of those guys off the floor, Bane leads the club with a 33 percent usage rate! He's also averaging a career-high 42 Yahoo points per game, but that could be his floor against San Antonio. The Spurs are 29th in defensive efficiency and last in points allowed! In their last matchup, Bane dropped 50 Y! points.

Chris Paul, GSW vs. OKC ($22)

It's been a rough start for CP3 with the Warriors, but this is the time to get him going. This team is expected to be without Stephen Curry (knee) and Draymond Green (suspension), leaving Paul to run the show. That should force Paul into the starting lineup once again, scoring 33 and 35 Yahoo points in his two most recent starts. That's all you can ask for from a $22 player, but we've seen Paul post similar averages in the past. One of those was a blowout against OKC, but scoring 33 Y! points across 27 minutes is really encouraging because CP3 is likely looking at 35 minutes in what should be a competitive game.

Guard to Avoid

Klay Thompson, GSW vs. OKC ($20)

We'd assume that Klay would get rolling without Curry and Draymond, but something is off. What people don't realize is that Thompson needs those playmakers to get him shots. He's not a great shot creator and missing two dynamic playmakers like that really hurts his efficiency. The volume should still be high, but that hasn't really mattered. Klay hasn't cracked 30 Yahoo points in any game this season, dropping 12 Y! points against OKC just two nights ago. This sharpshooter will get going, but we need to wait for some improvement or a price drop.

Forwards

Duncan Robinson, MIA at CHI ($14)

Let's go with a couple of cheap forwards. Robinson really struggled right after he signed that massive contract, but he looks different this season. The absence of Tyler Herro (ankle) has allowed Robinson to resume his role as the primary spot-up shooter for this team, averaging 36 minutes and 15 shots a game since joining the starting unit last week. That massive usage has led to D-Rob scoring at least 32 Yahoo points in three straight outings. It's rare to find a $14 player with a 30-point upside, let alone a 32-point floor! Chicago has struggled with opposing SFs as well, surrendering the seventh-most fantasy points to them this season.

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW vs. OKC ($11)

With Green and Curry nicked up, Kuminga is finally getting the workload we've been waiting for. That's all we need with a guy like this because JK has been a stud whenever he's received a full allotment of minutes. He has played at least 27 minutes 44 times since he was drafted and is averaging 30 Yahoo points per game in those outings. That's exactly what we saw Thursday, with Kuminga collecting 30 Yahoo points across 27 minutes of play. Golden State needs his energy out there with how much they've been struggling, and it's hard to believe he's flirting with a minimum price tag.

Forward to Avoid

Khris Middleton. MIL vs. DAL ($21)

Middleton has actually been playing well, but it's hard to understand what Milwaukee is doing with his minutes. It's understandable if they wanted to limit him out of the gate, but it looks like he has a hard cap right now. Mid hasn't played more than 22 minutes in any game this season, averaging 22 Y! points per game. It's hard to roster him above $20 if he's seeing that kind of workload, as it gives him little chance of putting together a ceiling game.

Centers

Bam Adebayo, MIA at CHI ($38)

Bam is stepping into superstar territory with his play this season. He's being asked to be the primary playmaker in the absence of Tyler Herro, leading the team with a 30 percent usage rate with him off the floor. That's amazing with the way this big man can stuff the stat sheet, scoring at least 38 Yahoo points in all but two games this season. He's also got at least 46 Y! points in six of his last eight outings and should continue to stuff the stat sheet against Chicago. Bam is averaging 25 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in their last two matchups, with Chicago surrendering the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing centers this season.

Bismack Biyombo, MEM at SAS ($16)

Biz has been a consummate professional throughout his career, and he's stumbled into a nice gig in Memphis. They've lost Morant, Smart, Steven Adams and Xavier Tillman in the early weeks of the season, forcing Biyombo into the starting center job. In this newfound role, Biyombo is averaging 32 Yahoo points per game across 30 minutes a night. Those are incredible totals from a sub-$20 player, and Memphis needs him out there with how shorthanded they are right now. We didn't even mention that San Antonio is the best matchup in DFS, surrendering the most fantasy points in the NBA.

Center to Avoid

Kevon Looney, GSW vs. OKC ($17)

Looney has been valuable at times this season, but his demotion to the bench is concerning for his fantasy value. The big man has been moved to the bench in his last two outings, playing just 19 minutes in the most recent defeat. He actually had a solid fantasy showing, but we're horrified that he's played fewer than 20 minutes in two of his last three outings while posting a 22-minute average across his last eight games. What's equally as worrisome is his ceiling, scoring 29 or fewer fantasy points in all but one game this season. That limited upside with the drop-off in minutes makes Loon a tough sell, especially since OKC ranks seventh in defensive efficiency.

