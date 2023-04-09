NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 9

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

This slate is going to be absolute chaos. It's the final day of the regular season, and this is one of the most challenging slates to navigate. We'll have a lot of value, but half of the league will likely be sitting. We'll try our best to pick players we know will suit up, but nothing is guaranteed. I also want to thank you for reading throughout the year, and I hope we've made you some cash.

Guards

Stephen Curry, GSW at POR ($42)

There are only a few superstars we know will play, and Chef Curry is one of them. The former MVP has his Warriors battling for sixth in the west, and it should force the sharpshooter into his typical role. That's great since he's produced at least 42 Yahoo points in eight of his last nine games while generating a 47-point average for the year. There are simply not many expensive players we know will play a full allotment of minutes, and it makes Curry a lock with how many great value plays are out there. Not to mention, Portland ranks 27th in defensive efficiency ratings.

Lindell Wigginton, MIL at TOR ($10)

Wigginton has been buried in the Bucks rotation, but he was the star of the show on Friday as he collected 25 points, five rebounds and 11 assists. That's why he's the best per-dollar play according to our optimizer, and is projected to score 46 fantasy points in this expanded role. Toronto would usually be a terrifying matchup, but they're also resting their entire starting lineup.

Guard to Avoid

Ja Morant, MEM at OKC ($40)

Morant might not play here. But if he does, there's no chance he logs a full workload. The All-Star saw 24 minutes in that meaningless game on Friday and actually suffered a hand injury at one point. There's no chance Memphis puts Morant in danger after that injury scare, and it makes him an easy fade with most of these superstars.

Forwards

Brandon Ingram, NOP at MIN ($38)

The Pelicans are one of the only teams playing for anything, and they can credit that to Ingram. This former All-Star has been carrying the team since Zion Williamson went down and has notched at least 39 Yahoo points in 12 of his last 13 games. BI is also generating a 47-point average during that span while providing 27.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. He's doing more distributing than ever before, making him tough to avoid against a 20th-ranked Minnesota defense.

Kenneth Lofton, MEM at OKC ($10)

It's weird to recommend a player who's averaging 5.9 minutes, but the finale puts us in strange spots like this. It sounds like Memphis will rest all their starters, and it's a great time for Lofton to take over after signing a four-year deal on Saturday. He warranted that contract with his absurd G-League numbers where he posted 20.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. That earned him Rookie of the Year, and he'll be facing some similar competition here with OKC sitting numerous starters.

Forward to Avoid

Jayson Tatum, BOS vs. ATL ($47)

There's some thought Tatum will suit up, but that would be hard to believe. Boston is in a meaningless game with the two-seed locked up, and it'd be silly to send their superstar out there with nothing on the line. What they might do is play Tatum in just one half, which is what they did on Friday. That would make him a terrible value, and he's another easy fade along with the rest of these stars.

Centers

Jay Huff, WAS vs. HOU ($11)

I honestly didn't even know who Huff was a week ago, but he'll be one of the best values of the day. The Wizards have been in tanking mode for weeks, but they're also sitting Daniel Gafford here and he was the only one ahead of Huff on the depth chart to leave the latter Huff as the only center. He's also averaging 31 Y! points across 26 minutes a night over his last three outings. Huff should be looking at a 40-minute role here, with our optimizer projecting him to score 39.4 Yahoo points. That should be much easier here since he'll face a 29th-ranked Houston defense.

Jock Landale, PHX vs. LAC ($10)

Landale has always been solid when given an opportunity this season, and he should receive plenty of chances in the finale. The Suns are expected to rest all their starters, but Landale represents their only center with Bismack Biyombo out. That means the big Aussie is looking at 35-40 minutes, which is incredible since he dropped 30 Y! points across 30 minutes in a throw-away game on Friday. The Clippers are usually a concerning matchup, but they'll also likely be resting some players.

Center to Avoid

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. SAC ($56)

We've had Jokic as one of our top recommendations numerous times this season, but it'd be a mistake to recommend the MVP today. This is the final game for the top-seeded Nuggets, and there's no chance Joker logs a full allotment of minutes. The big man has sat out multiple games over the last two weeks and hasn't cracked 27 minutes in either of his last two appearances. It would be surprising to see Jokic play Sunday, but it would be shocking to see him go more than 20-25 minutes.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.