NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 25

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

It was sad to have nothing on Thursday, but it leaves us with one of the most important slates of the year. This is the NBA's day to shine, with five games spread throughout Christmas. These are always showcase matchups, and they feature some of the league's best athletes. It will be challenging to pick the correct superstars, but we're hopeful this article will point you in the right direction. Most importantly, enjoy the basketball and have a wonderful holiday!

Guards

Jordan Poole, GSW vs. MEM ($28)

It's hard to believe Poole remains below $30. He's taken over the Warriors' offense in the absence of Stephen Curry while posting a team-leading 36 percent usage rate with the former MVP off the floor. Poole's splits are sensational when starting as he's scored at least 29 Yahoo points in 12 of 14 starts this year. He also boasts a 35-point average across 33 minutes a night while seeing his usage and shot attempts skyrocket in this expanded role. Memphis can be a tough matchup for most, but Poole provided 36 Y! points in their most recent meeting.

Jamal Murray, DEN vs. PHX ($22)

The Poole valuation is strange, but this one makes no sense at all. Murray was playing at a $40 level in the bubble before his ACL tear, and it's just a matter of time before he creeps closer to that. We're seeing glimpses of it as he's managed at least 27 fantasy points in 18 of his last 21 games. Murray's also generating a 35-point average during that span while sporting his best game of the season on Friday, where he collected season-highs with 55 Yahoo points over 39 minutes. It's clear he's fully over the ACL injury that contained him to a slow start. We also don't mind Murray has produced at least 37 Yahoo points in his last seven meetings against the Suns.

Guard to Avoid

Shake Milton, PHI at NYK ($15)

Milton was magnificent when he filled in for James Harden, but there's simply not enough usage for him with Harden back in action. That has relegated Milton back to a bench role, where he's averaged 18 Y! points per game across his last eight outings. That directly correlates with his return to the bench, and it's terrifying since he's losing minutes and usage to the former MVP. Shake really struggled in his last matchup with the Knicks by only dropping 11.6 Y! points back in November. A player in this role needs to be the minimum, and shelling out $15 for him is silly.

Forwards

LeBron James, LAL at DAL ($43)

LeBron is the greatest player I've ever seen, and it's amazing how good he looks in his 20th year. What makes him so valuable now is the fact Anthony Davis (foot) is out, leaving him with a 34-percent usage rate in his absence. James is also averaging over 1.5 Y! points per minute during those circumstances while posting at least 46 Yahoo points in 10 of his last 11 games. Dallas can be a daunting matchup, but King James has produced at least 43 fantasy points in six of their previous seven meetings.

Jaren Jackson Jr, MEM at GSW ($27)

JJJ has seen his minutes limited all season, but it's just a matter of time before he gets above the 30-minute threshold. He's been a monster in limited time this year averaging 36.4 Yahoo points per game over 25 minutes a night. That's one of the best rates you'll see, and it's scary to think what Jackson could do in 30-35 minutes a night. Golden State is also a great matchup ranked 28th in points allowed and 24th in defensive efficiency ratings.

Forward to Avoid

Michael Porter Jr, DEN vs. PHX ($19)

Porter will eventually be a good value below $20, but we're not going to trust him quite yet. The sharpshooter just returned from a month-long absence due to a heel issue while logging 27 minutes. Denver has already said Porter's on a minute restriction, making him tough to trust with his early-season struggles. He averaged 23 Y! points in his six games prior to the injury and could struggle against this Top-10 Phoenix defense. MPJ will eventually get closer to $25, but wait to use him when we know he doesn't have a minutes restriction.

Centers

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. PHX ($51)

Jokic is the two-time reigning MVP, and he's in one of the best stretches of his career having scored at least 74 fantasy points in three of his last seven games while amassing a 67-point average. That's obviously the highest total in the NBA during that stretch, where he's also averaged 30.6 points, 13.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 2.3 steals. The Suns are usually a stingy matchup, but they're giving up 117 points across their last 11 outings.

Al Horford, BOS vs. MIL ($16)

This valuation is insulting. Horford has been a consummate professional throughout his career and is usually closer to $25. The big man has struggled a bit this year, but a 26-point average is still ridiculous from someone at $16. We're really encouraged by Horford's most recent outing as he notched a season-high with 46 Yahoo points in 36 minutes. No sub-$20 player has that sort of upside, and it's even more bizarre since he's played like that for weeks at a time. Big Al has also had his way with Milwaukee the last two years by averaging 28 Y! points in their last four matchups.

Center to Avoid

Robert Williams, BOS vs. MIL ($18)

Williams just made his season debut last week, and it's clear Boston still wants to take their time with him. He's only appeared in three games this year while playing 22 or fewer minutes in each. Williams is one of the league's top per-minute producers, but it's impossible when you're logging low court time. A matchup with the Bucks makes that even more challenging as they're ranked fourth in points allowed and defensive efficiency.

