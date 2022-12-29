NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 29

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Thursday's six-game slate brings plenty of star power to the table. Coming off his incredible performance against the Knicks on Tuesday, Luka Doncic will take on a Rockets team that has one of the worst defenses in the league. Ja Morant will also take the floor when the Grizzlies travel to Toronto to face the Raptors. One of the marquee matchups of the night figures to take place in Boston with the Clippers set to do battle with the Celtics. Let's dig into some of the top options to target on Yahoo, as well as a few players to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC at CHA ($48): Gilgeous-Alexander continues to put up crazy numbers, scoring 72.0 and 61.2 Yahoo points, respectively, the last two games. He has a career high 33.3 percent usage rate and that number isn't going to decline anytime soon with the lack of talent around him. Add in this matchup against a Hornets team that has the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league and he is someone to consider building your entire entry around.

Quentin Grimes, NY at SA ($15): The Knicks were shorthanded against the Mavericks on Tuesday with Jalen Brunson (hip) out and RJ Barrett going down early with a finger injury. Grimes stepped up to provide 33 points, six rebounds, four assists and seven three-pointers over 48 minutes. Brunson is listed as questionable for this game, but Barrett has already been ruled out. That should leave Grimes with added shot attempts against a Spurs team that has the worst defensive rating in the league.

Guard to Avoid

Desmond Bane, MEM at TOR ($25): Bane has not looked like himself since returning from a toe injury. Over three games, he shot a combined 10-for-38 from the field, including 2-for-19 from behind the arc. Last season, he shot 46.1 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from deep. Until he gets his legs under him, it might be best to keep him out of your lineup.

FORWARDS

Julius Randle, NY at SA ($38): Randle also provided a monster stat line against the Mavericks, finishing with 29 points, 18 rebounds and four assists over 45 minutes. Over his last 11 games, he has averaged 27.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists. His floor is extremely high for this favorable matchup.

Jalen Williams, OKC at CHA ($16): Williams is starting to play more, logging at least 30 minutes in each of the last eight games. While his numbers don't jump off the page, he scored at least 26.4 Yahoo points four times, including 39.3 Yahoo points against the Spurs on Tuesday. With this expected to be a fast paced game against a bad defensive team, Williams has the potential to provide value.

Forward to Avoid

Gordon Hayward, CHA vs. OKC ($19): Playing time hasn't been an issue for Hayward since he has averaged 34 minutes over seven games since returning from injury. However, he scored 27.1 Yahoo points or fewer in six of those games. His usage rate is down to 20.3 percent, and it should continue to leave him with limited upside.

CENTERS

Christian Wood, DAL vs. HOU ($29): Wood is riding high heading into this matchup against his former team. With injuries leaving the Mavericks no choice but to play him more, Wood has logged an average of 34 minutes over the last eight games. He hasn't disappointed in his expanded role, providing 20.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks during that span. With no reinforcements coming for the Mavericks, expect Wood to continue to log additional minutes.

Mike Muscala, OKC at CHA ($11): Things are getting ugly for the Thunder at center. Aleksej Pokusevski (leg) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) are both out, which could afford added playing time to Muscala. He logged 21 minutes against the Spurs on Tuesday, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds. For those looking to take a chance on a cheap center in tournament play, Muscala is worth considering.

Center to Avoid

Jakob Poeltl, SA vs. NY ($22): Poeltl has not played more than 26 minutes in any of his six games since returning from injury. His limited playing time contributed to him scoring 20.5 Yahoo points or fewer five times. Until he starts to play more on a consistent basis, he's too risky at this salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.