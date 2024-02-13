NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 13

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA brings a modest six-game slate Tuesday. We have a few teams dealing with back-to-back sets, whether it's the first game or the second. That could lead to some players being rested. With that in mind, here are some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Tyler Herro, MIA at MIL ($30): The Heat are once again shorthanded with Jimmy Butler (personal), Terry Rozier (knee) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) all out. Herro, who is already averaging career highs in points (21.0) and assists (4.3), should be even busier moving forward. This is a favorable matchup against the Bucks, who have played at the fifth-fastest pace in the league.

Monte Morris, MIN at POR ($14): This is the second game of a back-to-back set for the Timberwolves, who played the Clippers in Los Angeles on Monday. They pulled out a big victory, so this could be a spot for them to rest a veteran or two. The Timberwolves added Morris to provide insurance should anything happen to Mike Conley, who appeared in only 67 games last season. This could be a perfect spot to give Conley the night off. If they do, Morris could provide significant value.

Guard to Avoid

Spencer Dinwiddie, LAL vs. DET ($21): Dinwiddie was traded to the Raptors and released without appearing for the team. He then signed on with the Lakers and is set to make his debut against the Pistons. D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves are both playing well, though, so Dinwiddie is expected to serve in a limited role off the bench.

FORWARDS

Kevin Durant, PHO vs. SAC ($47): Durant continues to provide a high floor, scoring at least 45.5 Yahoo points in six of his last seven games. Not only has he averaged 28.3 points per game, but his averages of 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists make him extremely appealing. Don't expect a Kings team that has the 11th-worst defensive rating in the league to be able to slow him down.

Simone Fontecchio, DET at LAL ($10): Fontecchio didn't start in his debut for the Pistons, but he logged 32 minutes off the bench against the Clippers. He made an immediate impact, posting 20 points and nine rebounds. The absence of Isaiah Stewart (ankle) and the trading away of Bojan Bogdanovic means that Fontecchio has a clear path to an expanded role right now.

Forward to Avoid

Keegan Murray, SAC at PHO ($23): It has been a quiet stretch for Murray, who is averaging only 11.0 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last eight games for the Kings. Part of the reason for his decline in scoring is that he averaged just 9.3 shot attempts per game during that span. Given that his salary doesn't come at much of a discount, he's a risky option.

CENTERS

Domantas Sabonis, SAC at PHO ($48): Sabonis is cooking right now, recording four triple-doubles over his last five games. He has faced the Suns two times this season and emerged with a triple-double in both meetings. He's someone to consider building your entire lineup around.

Jalen Duren, DET at LAL ($27): Duren has been playing more lately, averaging 33 minutes over the last eight games for the Pistons. He dominated during that span, averaging 15.6 points, 15.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. With only Mike Muscala and James Wiseman behind him on the depth chart, Duren should be locked into plenty of minutes moving forward.

Center to Avoid

Wendell Carter, ORL vs. OKC ($22): After a brief stint with the second unit, Carter has reclaimed his starting center spot for the Magic. However, that doesn't mean he's someone to target in DFS. He has generally struggled, scoring 22.0 Yahoo points or fewer in six of the last eight games. Part of the reason is that he logged only 28 minutes per game during that span. If you're looking for a mid-tier center option, pay the five dollars extra and roll with Duren over Carter.

