NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 27

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There will be no shortage of action with 11 games set to be played across the NBA on Thursday. With so many options to consider on Yahoo, let's get right to it and highlight some of the top players to target at each position, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Dejounte Murray, ATL vs. UTA ($39): The Hawks will move forward with Trae Young (finger) out for at least four weeks. That means an expanded role is coming for Murray, who came a rebound short of a triple-double with Young out Sunday against the Magic. Both the Hawks and the Jazz rank inside the top-eight in the league in pace of play, setting up Murray with the potential to provide a monster stat line.

Ayo Dosunmu, CHI vs. DET ($14): Injuries have destroyed the Bulls' depth chart. Dosunmu has been playing a ton, averaging 36 minutes over the last 11 games. During that span, he averaged 16.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals. Lots of playing time against a Pistons team that has the worst defensive rating in the league leaves Dosunmu with plenty of upside.

Guard to Avoid

Chris Paul, GS at WAS ($21): Paul is set to return from a hand injury that has sidelined him since the beginning of January. He has a great matchup against the Wizards, who have the second-worst defensive rating in the league. However, with the expectation that he will be eased back into action, he's someone to stay away from in DFS.

FORWARDS

Lauri Markkanen, UTA at ATL ($38): Markkanen is having another efficient season, shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from behind the arc. That has propelled him to average 39.3 Yahoo points per game. Not only do the Hawks play at a fast pace, but they have the third-worst defensive rating in the league. Expect Markkanen to bring a high floor into this matchup.

De'Andre Hunter, ATL vs. UTA ($16): There are going to be a lot of shots up for grabs with Young out. Expect some of them to be taken by Hunter, who is one of the Hawks' main scoring options off the bench. Over the last seven games, he has averaged 18.9 points and shot 53.2 percent from the field. While he won't provide much in the way of assists or defensive stats, he can still score enough to justify his cheap salary.

Forward to Avoid

Gordon Hayward, OKC vs. HOU ($21): The Thunder have been very cautious with Hayward since his return from injury. He has not logged more than 15 minutes in any of his three games with the team. That left him to score 16.7 Yahoo points or fewer in each game. Don't expect him to see a significant increase in minutes anytime soon.

CENTERS

Nick Richards, CHA at MIL ($18): There is value to be had at the center position for this slate. Richards is one option that stands out, given his secure role as the starting center for the Hornets. He has scored at least 26.3 Yahoo points in six of his last seven games, which included an outing against the Bucks in which he scored 30.2 Yahoo points.

Marvin Bagley, WAS vs. GS ($14): Bagley looks to be locked in as the starting center for the Wizards for the remainder of the season. Over the last five games in that role, he has averaged 11.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks. While there is plenty of blowout potential for this game, Bagley should still play enough to be worth deploying in DFS.

Center to Avoid

Clint Capela, ATL vs. UTA ($23): Capela has not played more than 19 minutes in either of his two games since returning from injury. While his playing time should increase as his health continues to improve, it would be a surprise if he saw a significant boost in minutes so quickly. Given that his salary doesn't come at much of a discount, he's not worth considering.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.