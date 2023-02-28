NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 28

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After a light slate Monday, the NBA storms back with 10 games Tuesday. Injuries will once again be a common theme, with some of the top stars in the league expected to sit out for their respective teams. As we wade through all of the potential changes, let's highlight some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

Guards

Kris Dunn, UTA vs. SA ($13): The Jazz were thin at guard after the trade deadline, which resulted in them signing Dunn to a 10-day contract. He played 23 minutes off the bench against these same Spurs on Saturday, scoring 41.4 Yahoo points in the process. Jordan Clarkson (thumb) and Collin Sexton (hamstring) have already been ruled out, so Dunn could receive even more playing time in this rematch.

Isaiah Joe, OKC vs. SAC ($12): Joe has started each of the last two games for the Thunder with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle/abdomen) out. He was instant offense, scoring at least 24 points and hitting at least four three-pointers in both games. Gilgeous-Alexander has already been ruled out again, making Joe a great option in a matchup between two teams that both rank inside the top-10 in the league in pace of play.

Guard to Avoid

Mike Conley Jr., MIN at LAC ($20): Conley has played five games for the Timberwolves, scoring 20.9 Yahoo points or fewer in three of them. He only averaged 9.0 points and 5.6 assists during that five-game span. Dunn and Joe have significantly cheaper salaries and paths to significant roles, making it difficult to justify taking a chance on Conley having one of his finer performances.

Forwards

Lauri Markkanen, UTA vs. SA ($39): The Spurs did a good job limiting Markkanen early in their matchup Saturday, but he can only be held down for so long. When the final buzzer went off, he had scored 27 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the field. He will be the Jazz's clear top scoring option with Clarkson out, so he could surpass 30 points in this rematch.

Jarred Vanderbilt, LAL at MEM ($19): The Lakers are reportedly going to be without LeBron James (foot) for a while. That could open up more minutes for Vanderbilt, who played a key role in their comeback win over the Mavericks on Sunday. He logged 27 minutes, posting 15 points, 17 rebounds and four steals. If he can approach 30 minutes again in this game, he would have a favorable opportunity to provide value.

Forward to Avoid

OG Anunoby, TOR vs. CHI ($18): Anunoby has not looked the same since returning from his wrist injury. For the season, he has averaged 16.4 points on 13.4 shot attempts per game. Across three games since making his return, he has averaged 8.3 points on 9.0 shot attempts. Until he shows signs of turning things around, stay away from him in DFS.

Centers

Domantas Sabonis, SAC at OKC ($41): Sabonis narrowly missed a triple-double against the Thunder on Sunday, finishing with 14 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. The Kings might need even more from him if De'Aaron (wrist), who is listed as questionable, is unable to take the floor. Even if Fox does play, Sabonis carries a tremendously high floor given the Thunder's lack of size up front.

Daniel Gafford, WAS at ATL ($14): With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out, Gafford logged 31 minutes against the Bulls on Sunday. He made the most of his added minutes, scoring 36.7 Yahoo points. Porzingis is listed as doubtful for this game, so Gafford is again looking at the potential for added minutes. The Wizards especially need his size to battle with Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu.

Center to Avoid

Mason Plumlee, LAC vs. MIN ($24): Plumlee has started the last two games with Ivica Zubac (calf) out. He didn't exactly stand out, scoring 28.0 and 25.5 Yahoo points, respectively. Zubac is listed as questionable for this game, and if he returns, Plumlee would likely shift back to the bench. Even if Zubac remains out, Plumlee hasn't shown enough the last two games to get overly excited about him at this salary.

