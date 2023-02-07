NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 7

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There will be plenty of stars among the six games scheduled to be played across the NBA on Tuesday. Nikola Jokic is expected to be in action, chasing yet another triple-double when the Nuggets host the Timberwolves. LeBron James will also continue his march towards the all-time points scored record when the Lakers host the Thunder. Let's get to the task at hand and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

Guards

Ja Morant, MEM vs. CHI ($45): Morant is not on the injury report after sitting out the Grizzlies last game against the Raptors. This is a great matchup for him against the Bulls because he loves to get into the paint and they don't have much of a defensive presence in that regard with Nikola Vucevic manning the center position. The Bulls also tend to play well against the best teams in the league, so if they can keep this close enough for Morant to log his usual allotment of minutes, he could finish with a monster stat line.

Edmond Sumner, BKN vs. PHO ($12): Sumner has been forced into added playing time with the Nets moving on from Kyrie Irving. He hasn't disappointed, scoring 39.9 and 36.5 Yahoo points, respectively, the last two games. Even if Spencer Dinwiddie joins the team for this game, Seth Curry (thigh) being out leaves Sumner with an opportunity to provide value at near the minimum salary.

Guard to Avoid

Devin Booker, PHO at BKN ($41): The Suns are finally getting healthy. Booker (groin) is expected to make his return in this game, which will be his first appearance since the end of December. If will also be the first time since November 4 that Booker, Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Johnson are all expected to be available. The problem is, with Booker having been out for so long, he's expected to be on a minutes restriction.

Forwards

Julius Randle, NY at ORL ($45): Randle has been as consistent as it gets. He continues to play a ton of minutes and be one of the focal points of the Knicks' scoring attack, which has helped him score at least 40.9 Yahoo points in nine straight games. When he played the Magic earlier this season, he scored 46.4 Yahoo points in 34 minutes.

Cam Thomas, BKN vs. PHO ($14): Thomas has been incredible the last two games, scoring 44 and 47 points, respectively. He was the driving force behind the Nets' offense, attempting a total of 52 shots from the field. Even if the Nets get some reinforcements for this game, Thomas has likely earned himself a larger role moving forward.

Forward to Avoid

John Collins, ATL at NO ($19): Collins could be on the move as the trade deadline approaches Thursday. He has seen his role dwindle with the Hawks, leaving him with a 17.0 percent usage rate that is on pace to be the lowest mark of his career. His lack of shot attempts has contributed to him scoring 25.0 Yahoo points or fewer in four of his last five games.

Centers

Anthony Davis, LAL vs. OKC ($43): This matchup is about as good as it gets for Davis. The Thunder have very little size up front, which has contributed to them allowing the most rebounds per game in the league. Davis already comes into this game playing well, posting back-to-back games with at least 31 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. There is some blowout concern with the Thunder playing the second game of a back-to-back set, but if they can keep this somewhat close, Davis should play enough to put forth another juicy stat line.

Isaiah Hartenstein, NY at ORL ($11): The Magic have a lot of size up front, which is going to make Hartenstein important for the Knicks. He has stepped into a larger role with Mitchell Robinson (thumb) out, averaging 29 minutes over the last five games. He came away with at least 22.0 Yahoo points in each of those games, and scored at least 31.2 Yahoo points two times.

Center to Avoid

Rudy Gobert, MIN at DEN ($25): Gobert (groin) has been a regular on the injury report for the Timberwolves, and he is listed as questionable for this matchup. Despite being listed as questionable so often, he has played in seven of the last eight games. However, even if he takes the floor Tuesday, a matchup against Jokic leaves him with the potential to get into foul trouble.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.