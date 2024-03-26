NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 26

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After a busy Monday, the NBA will only bring four games to the table Tuesday. Still, there are plenty of big names to consider in DFS. Let's highlight some of the best players to target for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Luka Doncic, DAL at SAC ($60): It is a little concerning that this is the second game of a back-to-back set for the Mavericks. Doncic logged 41 minutes against the Jazz on Monday. He was stellar again, recording yet another triple-double. This game is important with the Kings and Mavericks currently tied for the sixth seed in the Western Conference. With the expectation that Doncic receives his usual allotment of playing time, he will once again come with a tremendously high ceiling.

Trey Murphy III, NO vs. OKC ($14): Murphy was ice-cold against the Pistons on Sunday, scoring just eight points on 1-for-12 shooting from the field. He went 0-for-9 from behind the arc, which is not like him, given that he has shot 36.8 percent from deep this season. With him averaging 18.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists over his last 13 games, look for him to bounce back with a valuable stat line against the Thunder.

Guard to Avoid

Brandin Podziemski, GS at MIA ($20): Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins being back is not good news for Podziemski's fantasy value. While he is still starting, he has averaged just 23.5 minutes over the Warriors' last four games. Over their last five games, he has scored 19.0 Yahoo points or fewer four times. Facing a Heat team that has played at the second-slowest pace in the league likely won't help him bust out of his funk.

FORWARDS

Zion Williamson, NO vs. OKC ($39): Brandon Ingram (knee) being out means that the Pelicans need more scoring from Williamson. He obliged with Ingram out Sunday against the Pistons, scoring 36 points to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. With the lack of size that the Thunder have up front, slowing down Williamson could be a problem.

Naji Marshall, NO vs. OKC ($10): Marshall is in line to play more with Ingram out. He still came off the bench Sunday, but he played 24 minutes against the Pistons. He took advantage of his added minutes, scoring 27.1 Yahoo points. At the minimum salary, he could be well worth the risk in tournament play.

Forward to Avoid

Gordon Hayward, OKC at NO ($21): It's baffling that Hayward continues to have a salary this high. He has averaged only 17.3 minutes per game since being traded to the Thunder. His limited playing time has contributed to him scoring 13.9 Yahoo points or fewer in five straight games. There's nothing to see here.

CENTERS

Domantas Sabonis, SAC vs. DAL ($50): Sabonis attempted only five shots against the 76ers on Monday. Still, he recorded another triple-double with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. He only needed to play 33 minutes, so that should help his cause with the quick turnaround Tuesday.

Daniel Gafford, DAL at SAC ($21): It took some time, but Gafford has secured the starting center job for the Mavericks over Dereck Lively II. Over the nine games since he moved into the starting five, he has averaged 15.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.4 blocks. He has become a perfect lob partner for Doncic, so for those looking to fade Sabonis and his hefty salary, don't sleep on Gafford.

Center to Avoid

Jonas Valanciunas, NO vs. OKC ($27): Valanciunas is averaging 24.3 minutes per game for the season, but he has only averaged 18.5 minutes over the Pelicans' last 10 games. With his role dwindling, he only put up 6.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game during that span. He might not play enough to take advantage of the Thunder's lack of size up front.

