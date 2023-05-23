NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 23

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The Heat will look to pull off a sweep of the Celtics when they take the floor at home for Game 4 on Tuesday. The potential final game of the Eastern Conference Finals also leaves us with another opportunity to play Yahoo's single-game contest.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double their fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5X their fantasy points scored. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2X their fantasy points scored. With that in mind, let's highlight some players to consider.

MULTIPIERS

Jimmy Butler ($45): With the Heat blowing out the Celtics in Game 3, Butler was only asked to play 31 minutes. Still, he finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. Not needing him to play 40 minutes in that game might have been huge given that he dealt with an ankle injury in the previous round. Butler is not going to let up just because the Heat have a commanding lead in the series, so expect him to produce another one of his valuable all-around stat lines.

Jayson Tatum ($44): For as talented as Tatum is, he has been inconsistent during the playoffs. Yes, he scored 51 points in a crucial Game 7 against the 76ers. He also has seven games in which he has scored at least 30 points. The problem is, he also scored fewer than 20 points in a game four times. In this series, he is 5-for-20 from behind the arc. On the bright side, he has averaged 26.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Despite his shooting woes in Game 3, he is still a top option for a multiplier spot.

Bam Adebayo ($29): Don't read too much into Adebayo only scoring 22.6 Yahoo points in Game 3. He played just 26 minutes because of the score. Prior to that, he had scored 37.1 and 54.9 Yahoo points, respectively, the first two games. In six games prior to Sunday, he was averaging 20.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. As long as the Celtics can keep this relatively close, Adebayo should bounce back with a better stat line.

FLEX PLAYS

Caleb Martin ($15): Martin only averaged 9.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game during the regular season. In the playoffs, he has averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds over 14 games. He has been especially productive in this series, scoring at least 30.6 Yahoo points in all three games. Even more minutes could be coming his way with Kevin Love battling a lower-leg strain, which makes Martin too good to pass up at this salary.

Gabe Vincent ($14): Vincent exploded in Game 3, scoring 29 points over 35 minutes. He shot 11-for-14 from the field, including 6-for-9 from behind the arc. Although that kind of efficiency isn't sustainable, he has scored at least 26.6 Yahoo points in two of the three games against the Celtics. At such a cheap salary, his upside makes him worth taking a chance on.

PLAYER TO AVOID

Al Horford ($17): Horford doesn't carry much scoring upside. He had an 11.9 percent usage rate during the regular season and has averaged just 6.5 shot attempts per game during the playoffs. That has contributed to him scoring 22.7 Yahoo points or fewer in four of the last six games. With so many other talented scoring options around him, expect Horford to continue to receive limited scoring opportunities.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.