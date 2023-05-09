NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 9

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Tuesday brings two more playoff games in the NBA. Both series are tied at two games apiece, which makes for a couple of pivotal Game 5's. Let's try to add to the excitement of the evening by winning some cash on Yahoo.

Guards

Devin Booker, PHO at DEN ($45): Booker is one of the more efficient scoring guards in the league, shooting 49.4 percent from the field during the regular season. He went 20-for-25 from the field in Game 3, then hit 14 of 18 shot attempts in Game 4. That helped him score 76.7 and 59.2 Yahoo points, respectively. The Suns know they need more monster performances from Booker if they want to advance, so expect him to continue to have an extremely high floor.

Malcolm Brogdon, BOS vs. PHI ($19): After averaging 26 minutes per game during the regular season, Brogdon has averaged 30 minutes in this series. He's been a key player off the bench for the Celtics, scoring at least 26.6 Yahoo points in each game. Don't expect his role to change anytime soon.

Guard to Avoid

Derrick White, BOS vs. PHI ($18): White hasn't had the best of series. Playing time hasn't been a problem, as he's logged at least 27 minutes in all four games, but he's only averaged a modest 11.0 points per game. He has also provided very little outside of the scoring column, posting 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Brogdon's salary is nearly the same as White's, and he has a much higher floor right now, so there's no need to take a chance on White.

Forwards

Kevin Durant, PHO at DEN ($44): The duo of Durant and Booker have got the Suns back into this series. After attempting a total of six free-throws in the first two games of this series, Durant has become much more aggressive. He got to the charity stripe 16 times in Game 3, followed by 13 times on Game 4. With Chris Paul (groin) still out, Durant should continue to have the ball in his hands more.

Michael Porter Jr., DEN vs. PHO ($21): Porter struggled from the field in Game 3, including shooting 2-for-9 from behind the arc. Still, he posted a double-double on his way to scoring 35.0 Yahoo points. He does come with risk, especially after scoring 23.6 Yahoo points or fewer in both of the first two games against the Suns. However, with a lack of appealing forward options at reduced salaries, Porter is at least worth considering.

Forward to Avoid

Aaron Gordon, DEN vs. PHO ($24): Gordon doesn't really stand out in one particular category. He plays a lot and is an important member of the Nuggets' starting five, and they need his defense against Durant. However, he doesn't have a huge role in the offense, and he's not a dominant force on the glass. The result has been him scoring fewer than 30 Yahoo points in all but one of the Nuggets' playoff games. Porter has a higher upside and a cheaper salary, so stay away from Gordon.

Centers

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. PHO ($55): The Suns have no answer for Jokic. Even with the Nuggets losing Game 4, he scored 53 points on 30 shot attempts. For the series, he is averaging 36.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 9.5 assists. The Nuggets don't want to lose home-court advantage, so expect them to lean heavily on Jokic to get them another win at home.

Jock Landale, PHO at DEN ($10): The Suns giving more minutes to Landale made a big difference in the two games in Phoenix. He provided energy and tough rebounding off the bench, scoring 18.8 and 21.5 Yahoo points, respectively. Role players often have more success at home than on the road during the playoffs, so Landale might not be as productive in Denver. However, at the minimum salary, he's at least worth considering in tournament play for those who want to spend up elsewhere and save money at the center spot.

Center to Avoid

Robert Williams III, BOS vs. PHI ($16): Williams hasn't been much of a factor in this series. He hasn't logged more than 22 minutes in any of the four games, and he played a total of just 30 minutes over the last two games. His limited playing time has left him to average just 4.0 points and 5.3 rebounds.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.