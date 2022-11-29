NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 29

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Tuesday doesn't exactly bring a ton of action in the NBA with only three games on the schedule. The most exciting matchup will see Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Mavericks are 8-3 at home, while the Warriors are just 2-9 on the road. Let's dig into these three matchups and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Jalen Brunson, NY at DET ($29): Brunson was the Knicks' big offseason acquisition and has immediately made an impact with his new team, averaging 21.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. His 25.1 percent usage rate is on pace to be the highest mark of his career, and he's remained efficient by shooting 48.9 percent from the field. The Pistons have the second-worst defensive rating in the league, leaving Brunson with the potential for another excellent all-around stat line.

Reggie Jackson, LAC at POR ($16): The Clippers are going to be shorthanded for this game with Paul George (hamstring), Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and John Wall (rest) all out. Jackson has seen his production decline while adjusting to a smaller role this season, but he's flashed his upside by scoring at least 20 points in three of the last six games. With added minutes and shot attempts likely coming his way in this game, he has the potential to provide value.

Guard to Avoid

Klay Thompson, GS at DAL ($23): Thompson is reliant on his scoring to provide value in DFS, as he's only averaging 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.7 steals per game. The Mavericks have played at the slowest pace in the league, which has helped them allow just 107.3 points per game. With the potential for fewer shot attempts, Thompson looks like someone to avoid.

FORWARDS

Julius Randle, NY at DET ($27): Randle enters this matchup having scored at least 37.7 Yahoo points in three straight games. His assist numbers have declined significantly, which isn't a surprise with Brunson now in the fold. However, Randle has improved his efficiency, shooting 46.3 percent from the field. With all of the struggles that the Pistons have had on the defensive end and the potential for them to be short-handed up front because of injuries, Randle should continue his recent hot streak.

Justise Winslow, POR vs. LAC ($12): Winslow has started each of the last three games for the Trail Blazers and has logged at least 37 minutes in both of the last two contests. He's started seven games this season, averaging 8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists along the way. At near the minimum salary, he looks too good to pass up.

Forward to Avoid

Josh Hart, POR vs. LAC ($21): The Trail Blazers don't ask Hart to score much. His usage rate is only 12.6 percent, which is on pace to be the lowest mark of his career. Even with all of the injuries that they've dealt with, the Clippers still have the second-best defensive rating in the league. Hart might not receive enough opportunities to warrant his salary.

CENTERS

Jusuf Nurkic, POR vs. LAC ($22): When Nurkic is healthy, he's usually productive. The problem is that he hasn't played at least 70 games since the 2018-19 season. The good news for the Trail Blazers is that he's healthy right now and has scored at least 32.5 Yahoo points in four straight games. On a slate with limited center options, Nurkic has one of the highest floors.

Mitchell Robinson, NY at DET ($16): Robinson recently missed eight games with a knee injury. When he first returned, the Knicks limited his playing time. However, he's back in the starting lineup and logged 32 minutes in their last game against the Grizzlies, scoring 39.4 Yahoo points. Robinson is risky, but with the Pistons allowing the ninth-most rebounds per game, he's at least worth considering in tournament play.

Center to Avoid

Christian Wood, DAL vs. GS ($20): The Mavericks don't seem to want to start Wood, even though he's clearly their best option up front. His playing time has been inconsistent, with the last six games being a perfect example. During that span, he logged at least 31 minutes three times but played 26 minutes or fewer in each of the other three games. Until he consistently takes on a greater role, his stat lines will likely fluctuate.

