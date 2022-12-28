NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 28

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After playing 10 games Tuesday, the NBA remains busy with eight more games Wednesday. The Bucks will once again be without Khris Middleton (knee) when they take on a Bulls team that suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of the Rockets on Monday. The Pelicans are expected to get Zion Williamson (conditioning) back for their matchup against the Timberwolves, although Brandon Ingram (toe) will remain out. Another matchup that stands out will be the Kings facing the Nuggets for the second straight night. Let's dig into the options on Yahoo and highlight some players to consider adding to your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Russell Westbrook, LAL at MIA ($30): The Lakers dominated the Magic on Tuesday, and Westbrook was a big reason for their victory. He logged 29 minutes off the bench, finishing with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. They have a quick turnaround Wednesday, which means that LeBron James could get the night off for rest. Anthony Davis (foot) is already out, so if James sits as well, Westbrook could be primed to take on a leading role.

Markelle Fultz, ORL at DET ($21): Fultz also played well in that Magic and Lakers game Tuesday, scoring 34.1 Yahoo points over 28 minutes. Jalen Suggs (ankle) remains out, leaving Fultz to handle the bulk of the responsibilities at point guard. At this reasonable salary, Fultz is an appealing option against a Pistons team with the league's second-worst defensive rating.

Guard to Avoid

D'Angelo Russell, MIN at NO ($26): The Timberwolves need Russell to play well with Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) out. The problem is that he has gone cold from the field, shooting 38.0 percent across his last four games. There are plenty of other viable options with 16 teams in action, so it might be best to avoid the slumping Russell.

FORWARDS

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL at CHI ($53): The Bulls have bad interior defense, making Giannis a nightmare matchup for them. When these two teams met a little over a month ago, Giannis dominated with 36 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. With Middleton out again, it means that Giannis won't be wanting for shot attempts in this rematch. A case can be made for building your entire entry around him.

T.J. Warren, BKN at ATL ($13): Warren had his best game of the season Monday against the Cavaliers, posting 23 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes off the bench. The Nets have been easing him back into action since his return from injury, but he has played at least 21 minutes in three straight games. With his potential to play around 25 minutes again, he could be worth a look in tournament play.

Forward to Avoid

Jarred Vanderbilt, UTA at GS ($18): The Jazz don't ask Vanderbilt to score much, given his 13.8 percent usage rate. Also, he has been logging a modest 25 minutes per game. Those two factors have contributed to him scoring 20.7 Yahoo points or fewer in five of his last six games.

CENTERS

Deandre Ayton, PHX at WAS ($29): The Suns could be looking at an extended stretch without Devin Booker (groin), robbing the team of their best scorer. They also miss some key depth pieces, including Cameron Payne (foot). As a result, Ayton has averaged 21.2 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over his last five games, leaving him with plenty of upside in a matchup against a Wizards team that ranks inside the bottom 10 in defensive rating.

Jalen Duren, DET vs. ORL ($16): It doesn't look like Duren will surrender the Pistons' starting center job anytime soon. Over nine games in that role, he has averaged 10.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 66.1 percent from the field. The Magic have a lot of size up front, so expect Duren to log plenty of minutes in this matchup.

Center to Avoid

Wendell Carter Jr., ORL at DET ($23): The injury-prone Carter has been limited to 17 games this season. Carter recently missed over a month with a foot injury, so the Magic have taken a cautious approach to bringing him back, playing the big man fewer than 20 minutes in each of the last two games. Since the Magic just played Tuesday, it's difficult to envision Carter being given significantly more minutes if he even plays.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.