NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 7

With the trade deadline looming, the NBA has seven games scheduled for Wednesday. There are some exciting matchups among them, including the Clippers hosting the Pelicans. Let's get to the task at hand and highlight some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

James Harden, LAC vs. NO ($37): Harden continues to churn out valuable stat lines. Over his last nine games, he has scored at least 45.4 Yahoo points six times. During that span, he logged an average of 36 minutes. Considering his salary won't completely hinder your budget, his high floor makes him an appealing option.

Brandin Podziemski, GS at PHI ($18): Podziemski has provided the Warriors with a spark, scoring at least 32.7 Yahoo points in each of the last three games. He was certainly busy during that stretch, logging at least 34 minutes in all three games. Even though Andrew Wiggins (foot) is listed as probable after sitting out Monday, Podziemski should still play enough to justify his salary.

Guard to Avoid

Darius Garland, CLE at WAS ($28): Garland played 28 minutes against the Kings on Monday, which was the most amount of time he has spent on the floor since returning from a jaw injury. He wasn't aggressive, though, scoring 11 points on seven shot attempts. The Cavaliers are heavy favorites against the floundering Wizards, so if they race out to be a big lead early, it could allow them to be cautious with Garland's minutes again.

FORWARDS

Jonathan Kuminga, GS at PHI ($28): Kuminga was aggressive against the Nets on Monday, attempting 18 shots from the field and 12 free throws. He finished with 28 points to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Over his last 10 games, he has averaged 24.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Look for him to stay hot against a 76ers team that is missing their defensive anchor Joel Embiid (knee).

RJ Barrett, TOR at CHA ($28): After logging 43 minutes against the Thunder on Sunday, Barrett sat out Monday's matchup with the Pelicans for rest. He's not on the injury report for this matchup with the Hornets, who have the worst defensive rating in the league. With averages of 21.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists since joining the Raptors, Barrett has the potential to shine in this matchup.

Forward to Avoid

Herbert Jones, NO at LAC ($20): Jones doesn't get many shot attempts, leaving him with a 15.0 percent usage rate. That has contributed to him scoring 21.3 Yahoo points or fewer in seven of his last eight games. Facing a Clippers team that has played at the sixth-slowest pace in the league likely won't help Jones in the scoring department.

CENTERS

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS vs. ATL ($31): The Hawks are a fantasy-friendly opponent. They have played at the fourth-fastest pace and have the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league. They are also shorthanded up front right now with Clint Capela (thigh) out. After having scored at least 44.9 Yahoo points in three of his last five games, Porzingis carries significant upside.

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL at BOS ($18): Capela being out means that Okongwu is the starting center for the Hawks. He logged 34 minutes in that role versus the Clippers on Monday, posting 18 points, five rebounds and a block. At such a cheap salary, he's a prime target for those who want to fade the top-tier centers.

Center to Avoid

Zach Collins, SA at MIA ($20): As long as Victor Wembanyama is healthy, Collins is going to continue to come off the bench for the Spurs. Over the last six games in that role, he has averaged just 7.0 points and 4.3 rebounds. Okongwu has a cheaper salary and a clear path to plenty of minutes, so there's no need to even think about adding Collins to your lineup.

