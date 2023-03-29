NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 29

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There will be no shortage of action in the NBA on Wednesday, with 10 games on the schedule. There are plenty of matchups with playoff implications, including when the Bulls host the Lakers. Let's dig into all of the options on Yahoo and highlight some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

Guards

Mikal Bridges, BKN vs. HOU ($29): Bridges played well in a loss to the Magic on Sunday, scoring 44 points over 34 minutes. He shot 13-for-22 from the field and 12-for-12 from the free-throw line. His efficiency, as well as his higher usage rate since joining the Nets, has contributed to him scoring at least 39.7 Yahoo points in each of the last three games. Expect a Rockets team with the second-worst defensive rating in the league to have difficulty slowing him down.

Kris Dunn, UTA at SA ($18): When the Jazz first added Dunn, two of his first three games with the team came against the Spurs. He scored 41.4 and 21.7 Yahoo points, respectively. The Jazz will again be shorthanded at guard with Jordan Clarkson (finger) and Collin Sexton (hamstring) out, so Dunn has a favorable opportunity to provide value, given that the Spurs have the worst defensive rating in the league.

Guard to Avoid

Tyus Jones, MEM vs. LAC ($20): Ja Morant (thigh) did not play Tuesday in the first game of a back-to-back set for the Grizzlies. Jones started in his place, posting seven points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 34 minutes. However, the Grizzlies have already said that they expect Morant back for this matchup, which means that Jones should revert to his role coming off the bench.

Forwards

Kawhi Leonard, LAC at MEM ($41): Leonard provided an excellent all-around stat line in his last game, posting 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block against the Bulls. With Paul George (knee) out for the remainder of the regular season, Leonard will need to continue to do just that if the Clippers are going to hold onto a playoff spot. The Grizzlies have played at the ninth-fastest pace in the league, so expect Leonard to have a high floor.

Keon Johnson, POR vs. SAC ($11): The Trail Blazers have packed it in. Damian Lillard (calf), Anfernee Simons (foot), Jerami Grant (quadriceps) and Jusuf Nurkic (knee) might not play again this season. With them being so shorthanded, Johnson has logged at least 26 minutes in two of the last three games. He scored 33.4 and 28.6 Yahoo points in those two games, respectively. Added minutes and shot attempts against a Kings team with the sixth-worst defensive rating make Johnson an intriguing tournament option.

Forward to Avoid

Jarred Vanderbilt, LAL at CHI ($18): Vanderbilt has been starting for the Lakers, but he hasn't exactly been playing a ton of minutes. He has only logged an average of 24 minutes over the last five games, putting up 5.4 points and 6.4 rebounds during that span. When these two teams faced off Sunday, Vanderbilt produced only four points and four rebounds over 21 minutes. He's not a very appealing option in his current role.

Centers

Domantas Sabonis, SAC at POR ($45): Sabonis is having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 19.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. Not only will Nurkic miss this one, but Trendon Watford (ankle) is also doubtful. That leaves Drew Eubanks and Jabari Walker to try and slow down Sabonis. Even though there is blowout risk for this matchup, Sabonis could still provide a juicy stat line.

Walker Kessler, UTA at SA ($27): Kessler is a force on the defensive end. He had seven blocks against the Suns on Monday and is averaging 3.0 blocks over 31 games since taking over as the Jazz's starting center. He also provided 11.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game during that span. Given the Spurs' lack of depth up front, Kessler could dominate the paint in this matchup.

Center to Avoid

Christian Wood, DAL at PHI ($22): The Mavericks are healthy again, with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving back in the fold. With them playing the last two games, Wood logged 17 and 12 minutes, respectively. Combine his potentially limited minutes with the 76ers having the seventh-best defensive rating, and there isn't much to be excited about with Wood.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.