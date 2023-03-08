NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 8

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There will be plenty of more excitement in the NBA on Wednesday with seven games on the schedule. There are a few marque matchups among them, including when the Heat host the Cavaliers. Let's get to the task at hand and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Devin Booker, PHO vs. OKC ($37): The Thunder have played at the third-fastest pace in the league, which has contributed to them allowing 116.8 points per game. Booker has not been negatively impacted by the addition of Kevin Durant, scoring at least 56.0 Yahoo points in all three games they have played together. There is some blowout potential here with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) and Jalen Williams (wrist) having already been ruled out by the Thunder, but Booker is still a very appealing option.

Isaiah Joe, OKC at PHO ($12): With the Thunder playing shorthanded in the second game of a back-to-back set, Joe should step into a larger role. When Gilgeous-Alexander recently missed a five-game stretch, Joe averaged 18.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28 minutes per game. At near the minimum salary, his potential for an increased role makes him worth considering in tournament play.

Guard to Avoid

Tyler Herro, MIA vs. CLE ($26): Herro is in a bit of a funk, shooting 38.7 percent from the field over his last seven games. During that span, he scored 20.5 Yahoo points or fewer four times. Facing a Cavaliers team that has the best defensive rating in the league is not an ideal situation for Herro to get back on track.

FORWARDS

DeMar DeRozan, CHI at DEN ($31): After missing the Bulls' last two games before the All-Star break because of a quadriceps injury, DeRozan has averaged 35 minutes in the following six games. With ample playing time and his health improving, he was able to score at least 30.5 Yahoo points five times. The Bulls are fighting to get into the play-in tournament, so expect them to continue to lean heavily on DeRozan to try and get them there.

Dario Saric, OKC at PHO ($10): Saric was productive in 15 minutes against the Warriors on Tuesday, scoring 24.5 Yahoo points. More minutes could be coming his way in this game with the Thunder set up to be shorthanded. For those who want to load up on a few stars with expensive salaries, taking a chance on Saric at the minimum salary could prove to be profitable in tournament play.

Forward to Avoid

Scottie Barnes, TOR at LAC ($27): Barnes has hit a quiet stretch in which he has scored 28.8 Yahoo points or fewer in five of the last six games. He's still playing a lot, averaging 35 minutes during that six-game stretch. However, he shot just 38.8 percent from the field and 61.5 percent from the free-throw line. In a matchup between two teams that rank inside the bottom 10 in the league in pace of play, Barnes could continue to provide limited contributions.

CENTERS

Deandre Ayton, PHO vs. OKC ($32): The Thunder have allowed the most rebounds per game in the league, making this a great matchup for Ayton. The last time he faced them, he produced 14 points, 11 rebounds, one steal and two blocks across 31 minutes. Even if this game gets out of hand early, Ayton will at least be a threat to record another double-double.

Clint Capela, ATL at WAS ($24): Capela has recorded a double-double in four straight games. The streak started with a matchup against the Wizards in which he posted 13 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks across 35 minutes. With the Wizards having a lot of size up front, Capela should at least approach 30 minutes again.

Center to Avoid

Christian Wood, DAL at NO ($20): Wood is only averaging 19 minutes over his last 12 games. With his playing time on the decline, he provided just 13.1 points and 5.2 rebounds during that span. There has been no indication that he will be in line for added minutes anytime soon, so be sure to keep him out of your entries.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.