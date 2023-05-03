NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 3

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There is just one playoff game in the NBA on Wednesday. Down 1-0 in the series, the Celtics will look to bounce back at home against the 76ers. This matchup will also provide an opportunity to play Yahoo's single-game DFS contest.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double their fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5X their fantasy points scored. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2X their fantasy points scored. With that in mind, let's discuss some players to consider.

MULTIPLIERS

Jayson Tatum ($47): Tatum did all he could in Game 1 to try and help the Celtics come up with a win, but they fell just short. He scored 39 points on 25 shot attempts while also chipping in 11 rebounds and five assists. During the Celtics' playoff run, he has averaged 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. His floor is as high as any player in this game.

James Harden ($38): Joel Embiid (knee) could not play in Game 1, leaving Harden in a leading role. He stepped up in a big way, scoring 45 points and hitting big shots down the stretch. He shot 17-for-30 from the field, including 7-for-14 from behind the arc. Embiid was originally listed as doubtful for Game 2, but reports early Wednesday morning indicate that he is trending toward playing. That might actually help Harden since the Celtics can't throw the kitchen sink at him defensively with Embiid also on the floor.

Jaylen Brown ($35): As good as Tatum was Monday, the Celtics would be wise to get Brown more shot attempts in Game 2. He attempted only 10 shots in Game 1 but still scored 23 points along with his six rebounds, four assists and one steal. Prior to that, he hadn't attempted fewer than 14 shots in a game during the Celtics' playoff run. As Tatum's top running mate, Brown is also appealing for one of these important positions.

FLEX PLAYS

Tobias Harris ($23): The 76ers relied heavily on Harris in Game 1, playing him 42 minutes. He increased his production with Embiid out, posting 18 points on his way to scoring 34.5 Yahoo points. With at least 33.8 Yahoo points in four of his last five games, Harris should continue to be a viable option, even with Embiid likely to play.

De'Anthony Melton ($13): Melton provided the 76ers with a jolt off the bench, scoring 17 points across 25 minutes. He shot 5-for-6 from behind the arc, and while that's not sustainable, he did shoot 39.0 percent from deep during the regular season. After scoring at least 20.1 Yahoo points in four of five playoff games, Melton is one of the few players with a cheap salary that could provide value.

PLAYER TO AVOID

Joel Embiid ($53): It's a surprise that Embiid went from doubtful on Tuesday to likely playing by Wednesday morning. Fresh off being named the MVP, his return provides the 76ers with a huge boost. However, it's unclear if his knee injury will still hamper him. Given his hefty salary, it might be best to wait at least one game to see if he is fully healthy.

