NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 15

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA follows up a busy Tuesday with another eight games Wednesday. There will be some teams playing the second game of a back-to-back set, so be sure to monitor for possible rest days leading up to lineup lock. With that in mind, here are some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Donovan Mitchell, CLE at POR ($41): Mitchell is in line for an expanded role with Darius Garland (neck) ruled out. Over three games that Mitchell has played without Garland this season, he has averaged 33.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals. A hefty usage rate should leave Mitchell with another juicy stat line.

Skylar Mays, POR vs. CLE ($13): Injuries at both guard positions have put the Trail Blazers in a tough spot. They have needed to turn to Mays, who has logged at least 31 minutes in each of the last three games. He used his added playing time to score at least 31.0 Yahoo points in each game. At near the minimum salary, Mays could be well worth the risk.

Guard to Avoid

Bradley Beal, PHO vs. MIN ($29): Beal battled through a back injury Sunday and is expected to play against the Timberwolves. Devin Booker (calf) is also expected to take the floor, setting up the Suns to have him, Beal and Kevin Durant all available in the same game for the first time. Back injuries can be tricky, and Beal could already see a decline in shot attempts with Booker and Durant playing alongside him. Combine that with the Timberwolves having the best defensive rating in the league and this is a night to stay away from Beal in DFS.

FORWARDS

Max Strus, CLE at POR ($19): Strus lit up the Kings on Monday, hitting five three-pointers on his way to scoring 19 points. The Cavaliers have played him an average of 35 minutes per game, and he should be on the floor a lot again Wednesday with Garland and Isaac Okoro (knee) out. Not only is Strus a great three-point shooter, but he has used his added playing time to average 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Torrey Craig, CHI vs. ORL ($10): The Bulls will play this game without DeMar DeRozan (personal), who they have already ruled out. He has averaged 21.2 points over 35 minutes per game, so there will be a lot of minutes and shot attempts up for grabs. While Patrick Williams could replace him in the starting five, Craig has already been starting and could also take on an expanded role. He has already scored at least 21.0 Yahoo points in three of the last five games, so he could be worth a look in tournament play at the minimum salary.

Forward to Avoid

Khris Middleton, MIL at TOR ($21): The Bucks continue to be cautious with Middleton. He logged just 19 minutes versus the Bulls on Monday and has not played more than 21 minutes in a game yet this season. That has left him with muted averages of 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Don't expect him to see a significant increase in minutes anytime soon.

CENTERS

Nikola Vucevic, CHI vs. ORL ($32): Vucevic's reliability is uncanny. He averaged exactly 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in both of the last two seasons. Through the first 11 games this year, he has averaged 17.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Add that to DeRozan being out, and he has one of the highest floors of any center for this slate.

Bobby Portis, MIL at TOR ($19): Portis had his best game of the season versus the Bulls on Monday, recording 19 points and 10 rebounds over 25 minutes. Despite playing only 22 minutes per game, Portis has provided 12.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Now that Jae Crowder (groin) is expected to miss at least two months, Portis has the potential for more playing time. The Raptors are a long team, so Portis should at least approach 25 minutes in this matchup.

Center to Avoid

Brook Lopez, MIL at TOR ($20): Lopez has scored 24.0 Yahoo points or fewer in four of his last five games. It's difficult to feel excited about his prospects moving forward, given his dwindling role. After averaging 30 minutes and 11.5 shot attempts per game last season, he has averaged 26 minutes and 8.6 shot attempts per game this season. Given his age, his reduced role is likely by design in an effort to keep him healthy for the playoffs.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.