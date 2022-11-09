NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 9

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Get ready for a packed Wednesday in the NBA. There are 13 games on the schedule, leaving us with several intriguing matchups. Among the games with the earliest start times is a matchup between the Nets and Knicks in Brooklyn. The Knicks are coming off a win over the Timberwolves on Monday that improved their record to 5-5 for the season. The Nets are just 4-7, but they have been more competitive in their last few games. Another potentially exciting matchup will take place when the Bulls host the Pelicans. The Pelicans' starting five is healthy again, and Zion Williamson has been rolling with averages of 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists out of the gate. Let's get to the task at hand and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups and a few to avoid.

GUARDS

Fred VanVleet, TOR vs. HOU ($33): VanVleet recently missed three games with a back issue, but that doesn't seem to be a concern anymore since he played both games of a back-to-back set Sunday and Monday. He logged at least 34 minutes in both games, scoring 51.5 and 46.6 Yahoo points, respectively. The Raptors need him to score more with Pascal Siakam (groin) out, so he could use the added shot attempts to feast against a Rockets team with the third-worst defensive rating in the league.

Cameron Payne, PHO at MIN ($10): Injuries have hampered the Suns in the early going. Their latest player to go down was Chris Paul, who only played 14 minutes against the 76ers on Monday because of a heel issue. Payne logged 28 minutes in his place, scoring 20.9 Yahoo points. Paul is listed as questionable for this game, and if he sits out, Payne could be a bargain at the minimum salary.

Guard to Avoid

Jalen Green, HOU at TOR ($23): The Raptors are not an easy opponent to score on. They are a long, versatile team, which has propelled them to the sixth-best defensive rating in the league. That could spell trouble for Green, who provides most of his production in points and three-pointers. He's only putting up 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

FORWARDS

Jayson Tatum, BOS vs. DET ($43): Tatum has been very reliable, scoring at least 42.1 Yahoo points in all but one game this season. He has also scored at least 58.4 Yahoo points four times. With his 31.6 percent usage rate and the Pistons posting the second-worst defensive rating, another juicy stat line could be coming for Tatum.

Cam Thomas, BKN vs. NY ($15): The suspension of Kyrie Irving has opened up added playing time for Thomas. He's making a case to remain in a prominent role, scoring at least 28.2 Yahoo points in three straight games. With Irving still on the sidelines, Thomas could be worth the risk at this cheap salary.

Forward to Avoid

Caris LeVert, CLE at SAC ($21): When the Cavaliers were dealing with an injury to Darius Garland, LeVert stepped up as a key contributor. Over two games since Garland has returned, LeVert scored 23.3 and 17.7 Yahoo points, respectively. As long as Garland and Donovan Mitchell remain healthy, LeVert should have a limited role within the Cavaliers' scoring attack.

CENTERS

Jusuf Nurkic, POR at CHA ($26): It has usually been a wise strategy to attack the Hornets at center in DFS. They don't have much talent at the position, which has contributed to them allowing the sixth-most rebounds per game in the league. Enter Nurkic, who is averaging 13.0 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Nicolas Claxton, BOS vs. NY ($21): The Nets don't have much depth at center, resulting in Claxton logging 29 minutes per game. That is eight minutes more per game than he played last season. The results have been encouraging, with him providing 12.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. The Knicks are compromised at center with Mitchell Robinson (knee) out, so look for Claxton to take advantage.

Center to Avoid

Rudy Gobert, MIN vs. PHO ($30): Gobert missed the last two games while in the COVID-19 protocols, but he's off the injury report for this matchup with the Suns. He struggled against them previously this season, posting seven points and nine rebounds over 32 minutes. The Suns have the third-best defensive rating and Deandre Ayton patrolling the paint, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Gobert struggle in this rematch.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.