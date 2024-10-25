NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire: Week 1 Streaming Targets

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

Despite coming off the bench, Henderson managed to cobble together a serviceable fantasy line in a game that was never really close. He finished with 22 points in the season-opening loss to the Warriors, adding four assists for good measure. Although his efficiency from the floor was less than ideal, the fact he attempted 18 shots is encouraging. His field-goal percentage is likely to be an issue moving forward, as are his turnovers. However, anyone interested in acquiring Henderson should be fully aware of his flaws given what we saw during his rookie season. If we consider this his floor, Henderson is a no-brainer in standard leagues, especially for anyone simply looking for a boost in points and assists.

We finally made it. The new NBA season is upon us and with it comes all the early-season panic. The initial phase of the season can be an ideal time to not only stream but also find players on the waiver wire who could potentially have rest-of-season value. While other managers are overreacting and subsequently parting ways with players, those savvy enough will keep an eye on recent transaction trends in the hopes of landing sustainable value. Let's dive into six players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers (49% rostered)

Andre Drummond, Philadelphia 76ers (44% rostered)

With Joel Embiid already missing games, Drummond is one of the most appealing backup options available. At best, it appears as though Embiid will play a maximum of about 60 games this season, none of which will come during the first week of action. When Embiid is healthy, Drummond's value is going to take a significant hit. However, his per-minute production could be just enough to maintain value, even if he is maxing out at 15 minutes per night. As for this week, Drummond should be locked in as the starter, making him an elite target for anyone seeking rebounds and defensive stats, as well as high efficiency on low volume.

Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks (39% rostered)

After some preseason conjecture as to whether Daniels would be in the starting lineup come Opening Night, managers were given a glimpse of what might be to come. Sure enough, Daniels got the start alongside Trae Young, playing 35 minutes during which time he flashed upside on both ends of the floor. While he doesn't have the scoring credentials of someone like Bogdan Bogdanovic, Daniels appears to be a perfect fit in the starting unit, providing the team with an elite defensive presence. Managers should temper their expectations slightly knowing that Daniels is not likely to amass six combined steals and blocks on a nightly basis. However, if his role can stick, he could very well find himself in the conversation to lead the league in steals this season. If for some reason he wasn't drafted in your league, now is the time to go and rectify that situation.

Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers (25% rostered)

Following a significant ankle injury to Max Strus, LeVert could find himself in a favorable situation once again. Despite the fact he has some glaring fantasy flaws, LeVert typically finds a way to have value, albeit value limited to just a handful of categories. He played 21 minutes in the first game of the season, which may have been due to the fact the game was a blowout. During his time on the floor, LeVert delivered 19 points and four assists, certainly enough to warrant attention in standard leagues. Strus has been ruled out for at least the first month of the season, meaning LeVert could be looking at closer to 30 minutes per game. Poor free-throw shooting aside, he could very well be a sustainable asset, serving as a sneaky plug-and-play option for anyone needing points, assists and steals.

Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors (20% rostered)

After a modest rookie season, Dick should play an increased role for the Raptors this season. Slated to be a starter, even once the team is healthy, he should be a solid source of points and threes. He played 29 minutes in the season opener, putting up 16 points to go with two blocks. While the blocks aren't real, there is a chance he could nudge 1.0 steals per game, adding to his overall fantasy appeal. As long as the team is pushing for victories, Dick could very well find himself as the third or fourth option on offense, something that is not typically conducive to tangible production. However, Toronto is unlikely to be a serious competitor in the Eastern Conference, meaning Dick's role could change sooner rather than later. He could also find himself faced with a lot of good looks at the basket as the opposition focuses their attention on players like Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes. Dick doesn't have the appeal of the first few names on this list, but he is absolutely worth a flier, just in case he surprises us.

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets (16% rostered)

Not unlike last season, Richards could find himself on this list on more than one occasion should the oft-injured Mark Williams continue to miss games. Richards is by no means a high-upside player but should be able to flirt with standard league value as long as he is in the starting lineup. Although Williams doesn't sound as though he is going to miss significant time, until we see him back on the floor and healthy, Richards should remain somewhat relevant. If a low-end double-double with 1.5 blocks per game is something that interests you, Richards could be your man.