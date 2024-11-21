NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on Underdog and Sleeper for Thursday

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

NBA Pick'Em Today

RJ Barrett LESS THAN 5.5 assists vs. Timberwolves

Sleeper, 3:49 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Timberwolves are allowing the third-fewest assists per 48 minutes across the past 10 games, and the Raptors may be getting primary playmaker Scottie Barnes back tonight. Barrett is having a career year as a distributor (6.5 APG), but it's been extremely hit or miss for him. He has four games with three or fewer dimes and three games with double-digit assists.

Cade Cunningham MORE THAN 39.5 PRA at Charlotte

Underdog, 11:38 AM CT

Cunningham has been on a strong run to start the year and is coming off of a 26-10-6 game in a win over Chicago on Monday. Charlotte is not a good defensive team – we know that – and Cunningham should be able to build on his last-eight-game averages of 23.3pts, 8.1reb and 10.3ast. If you're really feeling saucy, look into a Cunningham triple-double, which carries a 5.49x boost on Underdog. Cunningham did go for a triple-double in the first meeting with Charlotte back on Nov. 6.

Austin Reaves LESS THAN 19.5 PTS+REB vs. Magic

Underdog, 11:38 AM CT

The Lakers have won six in a row while taking advantage of a soft schedule, but they get a tough matchup against a good defensive team in the Magic, who continue to play low-total games on a nightly basis. Over his last 10, Reaves is averaging 19.8 PTS/REB, but with Orlando likely to muck this game up, I see it as a lower-volume spot for Reaves.

