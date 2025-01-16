NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks and Sleeper for Thursday

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Norman Powell more than 1.5 steals at Portland

Sleeper, 3:00 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Powell has been relatively active on defense all season but has picked it up lately, registering multiple steals in seven of his past 10 games (1.7 average). Tonight's matchup presents a good situation for Powell. Over Portland's past 10 matchups, they're allowing opponents to swipe the third-most steals (10.1) per 48 minutes.

Ryan Dunn more than 14.5 PTS+REB+AST at Washington

PrizePicks, 11:45 AM CT

The RotoWire Picks tool is high on this projection tonight, in part because you'll see the number at 15.5 at other outlets. But Dunn has gone over this number in each of the last three games, and a matchup with the Wizards should bode well for the Suns, in general. When Dunn sees at least 24 minutes this season, he's averaging 16.6 PRA.

Scoot Henderson less than 24.5 PTS+REB+AST vs. Clippers

PrizePicks, 11:45 AM CT

We're fading Scoot tonight coming off of what was pretty easily the best game of his NBA career. In Tuesday's loss to Brooklyn – a Nets team that just scored 67 points against the Clips last night – Henderson went for 39 points, six assists and four rebounds, while knocking down 8-of-10 attempts from three. That's quite simply not reflective of the player he's been for the bulk of the season. The under on 24.5 PRA has hit in 75 percent of Henderson's games on the year and in 70% of his last 20 outings.

