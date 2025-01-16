NBA DFS
NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks and Sleeper for Thursday

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on January 16, 2025

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

In addition to our experts' picks, don't forget to check out the RotoWire NBA Lineups page for the latest injury updates and starting lineups for tonight's games. RotoWire also has a highly customizable NBA Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Norman Powell more than 1.5 steals at Portland

Sleeper, 3:00 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Powell has been relatively active on defense all season but has picked it up lately, registering multiple steals in seven of his past 10 games (1.7 average). Tonight's matchup presents a good situation for Powell. Over Portland's past 10 matchups, they're allowing opponents to swipe the third-most steals (10.1) per 48 minutes.

Ryan Dunn more than 14.5 PTS+REB+AST at Washington

PrizePicks, 11:45 AM CT

The RotoWire Picks tool is high on this projection tonight, in part because you'll see the number at 15.5 at other outlets. But Dunn has gone over this number in each of the last three games, and a matchup with the Wizards should bode well for the Suns, in general. When Dunn sees at least 24 minutes this season, he's averaging 16.6 PRA.

Scoot Henderson less than 24.5 PTS+REB+AST vs. Clippers

PrizePicks, 11:45 AM CT

We're fading Scoot tonight coming off of what was pretty easily the best game of his NBA career. In Tuesday's loss to Brooklyn – a Nets team that just scored 67 points against the Clips last night – Henderson went for 39 points, six assists and four rebounds, while knocking down 8-of-10 attempts from three. That's quite simply not reflective of the player he's been for the bulk of the season. The under on 24.5 PRA has hit in 75 percent of Henderson's games on the year and in 70% of his last 20 outings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alex Barutha plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel Username: unclestosh99, DraftKings Username: Roto_Alex. Nick Whalen plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: nickwhalen2, DraftKings: wha1en.
