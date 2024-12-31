NBA DFS
NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks, Underdog and Sleeper for Tuesday

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on December 31, 2024

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Kevin Durant more than 1.5 blocks vs. Grizzlies

Sleeper, 11:47 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Memphis is prone to getting their shots blocked, and Durant is versatile enough defensively to take advantage. Over the past 10 games, the Grizzlies are getting blocked 6.5 times per 48 minutes -- second-most in the NBA. Durant's block numbers can fluctuate, but he's averaging a solid 1.3 this season.

James Harden less than 6.5 made free throws at San Antonio

Underdog, 12:24 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Harden is averaging 6.6 made free throws per game, but his free-throw attempt rate fluctuates heavily game-to-game. He made 10 free throws last night against a Pelicans team that gives up a ton of attempts, but the last time he faced the Spurs, he took just four free throws. I think the Spurs can reduce Harden's attempts again, as they only allow opponents to shoot 17.2 free throws per 48 minutes -- the second-fewest over the past 10 games.

Bradley Beal + Desmond Bane MORE THAN 5.0 made threes

PrizePicks, 2:30 PM CT

Nick Whalen: We're getting in the weeds a bit here and going with a combo projection. The Grizzlies are playing at a blistering pace and will be without multiple key players, including Zach Edey, Ja Morant and Marcus Smart. That should lead to a usage bump for Bane, who's averaging 3.0 made threes per game over his last six contests. Meanwhile, the Suns may be without Devin Booker (questionable), and if that's the case, Beal would be looking at a high-30-minute workload. Over the last five games (without Booker), Beal is hitting 3.2 threes per game at a 44.4 percent clip. On the year, he's hit at least three three-pointers in 11 of 21 games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alex Barutha plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel Username: unclestosh99, DraftKings Username: Roto_Alex. Nick Whalen plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: nickwhalen2, DraftKings: wha1en.
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
