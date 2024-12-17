NBA DFS
NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays for Tuesday's NBA Cup Finals

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Updated on December 17, 2024 5:37PM EST

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

In addition to our experts' picks, don't forget to check out the RotoWire NBA Lineups page for the latest injury updates and starting lineups for tonight's games. RotoWire also has a highly customizable NBA Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Damian Lillard less than 23.5 points vs. Thunder

DraftKings Pick6, 11:00 AM CT

Alex Barutha: OKC is one of the stingiest defensive teams in the NBA, allowing just 102.8 points per 48 minutes over the past 10 games. Specifically, they're a team stacked with guard defenders -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Lu Dort -- that could give Lillard plenty of issues.

Bobby Portis more than 1.5 offensive rebounds vs. Thunder 

PrizePicks, 11:43 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Targeting offensive rebounds is how you know we're on a small slate. But this is still a good opportunity for Portis. The defensive glass is a weak point for the Thunder. Over the past 10 games, OKC is allowing the third-most offensive boards per 48 minutes (12.3). Portis is averaging 1.8 offensive boards on the season and notably had seven against the Celtics on Dec. 6.

Lu Dort more than 6.0 REB+AST vs. Bucks

PrizePicks, 4:33 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The RotoWire Picks tool loves this play tonight, and for good reason. Dort has gone over in 10 of his last 13 games and should see a ton of run tonight helping chase around Damian Lillard and help out on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

 Taurean Prince higher than 3.5 points vs. Thunder

Underdog, 4:33 PM CT

Nick Whalen: We're getting in the mud here, I know, but the Bucks are likely going to be without Khris Middleton, which should lead to increased run for Prince. The veteran has scored six total points in the Bucks' four games with Middleton this season, but prior to Middleton's return, Price had averaged 10.6 points per game over his last 10.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alex Barutha plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel Username: unclestosh99, DraftKings Username: Roto_Alex. Nick Whalen plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: nickwhalen2, DraftKings: wha1en.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
