NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays for Tuesday's NBA Cup Finals

NBA Pick'Em Today

Damian Lillard less than 23.5 points vs. Thunder

DraftKings Pick6, 11:00 AM CT

Alex Barutha: OKC is one of the stingiest defensive teams in the NBA, allowing just 102.8 points per 48 minutes over the past 10 games. Specifically, they're a team stacked with guard defenders -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Lu Dort -- that could give Lillard plenty of issues.

Bobby Portis more than 1.5 offensive rebounds vs. Thunder

PrizePicks, 11:43 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Targeting offensive rebounds is how you know we're on a small slate. But this is still a good opportunity for Portis. The defensive glass is a weak point for the Thunder. Over the past 10 games, OKC is allowing the third-most offensive boards per 48 minutes (12.3). Portis is averaging 1.8 offensive boards on the season and notably had seven against the Celtics on Dec. 6.

Lu Dort more than 6.0 REB+AST vs. Bucks

PrizePicks, 4:33 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The RotoWire Picks tool loves this play tonight, and for good reason. Dort has gone over in 10 of his last 13 games and should see a ton of run tonight helping chase around Damian Lillard and help out on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Taurean Prince higher than 3.5 points vs. Thunder

Underdog, 4:33 PM CT

Nick Whalen: We're getting in the mud here, I know, but the Bucks are likely going to be without Khris Middleton, which should lead to increased run for Prince. The veteran has scored six total points in the Bucks' four games with Middleton this season, but prior to Middleton's return, Price had averaged 10.6 points per game over his last 10.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.