NBA Pick'Em Today: Free Picks on PrizePicks and Sleeper for Tuesday

Cade Cunningham more than 10 assists at Chicago Bulls
Alex Barutha: This is about as good as it gets for Cunningham. Chicago is allowing the most opponent assists per 48 minutes (30.7) across the past 10 games. He's also faced the Bulls twice this season, averaging 12.5 dimes. A 237.0 over/under means these teams should be flying up and down the court as well.
Malik Beasley more than 3.5 made three-pointers at Chicago Bulls
Alex Barutha: This, and the pick above, are a bit correlated, and Beasley will probably be launching threes off passes from Cunningham. Over the past 10 games, Chicago is allowing the second-most three-point attempts per 48 minutes (41.4). Meanwhile, despite coming off the bench, Beasley has launched double-digit attempts from deep in six of his past 10 games, making 4.8 on 45.7%. The Bulls have allowed some big individual three-point performances over the past 30 days, including:
- 6-of-14 to Anthony Edwards
- 8-of-14 to Kristaps Porzingis
- 2-of-13 to Trey Murphy
- 5-of-13 to Tyrese Maxey
- 8-of-16 to Steph Curry